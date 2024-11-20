Queen’s professor awarded world’s most prestigious food science prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a recent ceremony hosted in Copenhagen, Professor Rudolf Krska from Queen’s University Belfast was honoured with this year’s Nils Foss Excellence Prize.

Professor Krska has received the globally recognised €100,000 award in celebration of his groundbreaking research in developing analytical methods that enhance the sustainability and safety of the food production chain.

Ranked among the top three researchers in food safety worldwide and the most cited author in the field of mycotoxins, Professor Krska is admired for his innovative solutions including the development of integrated methods to prevent and reduce natural toxins in food and feed chains.

Over his 30-year career, Krska has become a global authority on food safety, particularly in identifying, assessing, and managing emerging hazards like mycotoxins and other secondary metabolites from plants and fungi.

Professor Rudolf Krska attended the prestigious award ceremony in Copenhagen recently

Professor Krska, from the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive such an incredible honour that acknowledges the commitment and passion to the scientific work of my team and me.

“It was a privilege to attend such a splendid ceremony, and I am incredibly grateful to the University of Copenhagen and for hosting me and to the Nils Foss Prize Committee who have taken the time consider me for a recognition of such magnitude.”

In addition, Professor Krska’s scientific leadership has helped advance techniques for quantifying chemical contaminants, improving understanding of their health impacts, and has founded two successful spin-off companies specialising in food analysis and chemical reference materials.

In receiving this award, Professor Krska joins a distinguished list of previous laureates from prestigious institutions from across the world.

Henrik Wegener, Prize Committee Chairman and Rector at University of Copenhagen added:

“Professor Krska’s exceptional contributions to food safety research and innovation make him a highly deserving recipient of the Nils Foss Excellence Prize.”

Since its establishment in 2016, the Nils Foss Prize has become a beacon of innovation and excellence in food science. Named after the visionary founder of FOSS, Nils Foss, the prize embodies his entrepreneurial legacy and pioneering contributions to analytical solutions that improve food safety, minimise waste, and ensure fair payment in agriculture and food production.