Queen’s research shows willow buffers reduce the environmental footprint of farming
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Joe Livingstone, as part of his PhD at Queen’s and AFBI, carried out the research identifying that the use of willow buffers can reduce agricultural run-off, produce low carbon renewable energy, and improve the sustainability of Northern Irish dairy farms.
Short Rotation Coppice (SRC) willow plantations can be used as riparian buffer strips and biofiltration blocks, planted along the banks of waterways to help protect the water quality and aquatic habitats.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Willow buffers act as a physical barrier, decreasing pollutant transport by making it easier for water to enter the soil, through slowing down water flow, and by the filtering effect of dense vegetation and roots.
The study, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, found that planting willow buffer strips can reduce the climate impact of dairy farms by 8%, while reducing nitrate and phosphate run-off by 7% and 4% respectively for just a 3.7% land take.
Speaking about the project, Dr Joe Livingstone said: “The research shows how we can make our farming systems more sustainable not only in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, but also in other areas, such as water quality improvement and increased biodiversity.
“We hope this research can influence policy makers when considering strategies to reduce the carbon impact of agriculture in Northern Ireland. Willow buffers could also be used as part of a suite of measures to help protect water bodies, such the rivers and streams entering Lough Neagh, from nutrient buildup and resulting algal blooms and the damage to ecosystems caused by such events.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The project was funded by EU Interreg V as part of the Bryden Centre research consortium.
The project was led by Queen’s Dr Joe Livingstone with Queen’s supervisors Dr Beatrice Smyth, Professor Aoife Foley, and Dr Simon Murray, and supervisors at the Agri-Food and BioSciences Institute, Chris Johnston and Dr Gary Lyons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.