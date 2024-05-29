Queen’s research shows willow buffers reduce the environmental footprint of farming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Researchers at Queen’s University in collaboration with the Agri-Food and BioSciences Institute (AFBI) have demonstrated how the use of willow buffers along water courses can be effective in reducing the environmental footprint of farming.

Dr Joe Livingstone, as part of his PhD at Queen’s and AFBI, carried out the research identifying that the use of willow buffers can reduce agricultural run-off, produce low carbon renewable energy, and improve the sustainability of Northern Irish dairy farms.

Short Rotation Coppice (SRC) willow plantations can be used as riparian buffer strips and biofiltration blocks, planted along the banks of waterways to help protect the water quality and aquatic habitats.

Willow buffers act as a physical barrier, decreasing pollutant transport by making it easier for water to enter the soil, through slowing down water flow, and by the filtering effect of dense vegetation and roots.

The study, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, found that planting willow buffer strips can reduce the climate impact of dairy farms by 8%, while reducing nitrate and phosphate run-off by 7% and 4% respectively for just a 3.7% land take.

Speaking about the project, Dr Joe Livingstone said: “The research shows how we can make our farming systems more sustainable not only in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, but also in other areas, such as water quality improvement and increased biodiversity.

“We hope this research can influence policy makers when considering strategies to reduce the carbon impact of agriculture in Northern Ireland. Willow buffers could also be used as part of a suite of measures to help protect water bodies, such the rivers and streams entering Lough Neagh, from nutrient buildup and resulting algal blooms and the damage to ecosystems caused by such events.”

The project was funded by EU Interreg V as part of the Bryden Centre research consortium.