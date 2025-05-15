Queen’s showcase new slurry technology to help farmers at the Balmoral Show

A team from Queen’s University has developed a new portable system that aims to help farmers monitor and manage harmful emissions from slurry on farms, protecting them from the life-threatening risks associated with slurry emissions.

Working with cattle slurry releases toxic gases, in particular, hydrogen sulphide (H2S). This can cause acute central nervous system toxicity, breathing difficulties, and death if exposed to high concentrations.

Initial tests of the new groundbreaking system have demonstrated its ability to accurately monitor short-term, potentially life-threatening emissions from slurry, as well as long-term exposure to extremely fine particulate matter, which can also have detrimental health impacts.

Speaking at Balmoral, Lead Investigator Dr Hamza Shakeel from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen’s, said: “Our lifesaving system allows farmers to proactively monitor emissions that pose both immediate dangers from slurry, and long-term respiratory risks caused by poor air quality. Altering farmers to potential dangers quickly gives them the opportunity to make changes to make sure they are operating safely.”

Also being showcased at the Queen’s stand this year is an invention from an entrepreneurial team of engineering students who are focusing on the horse-riding industry. They have come up with a new pressure-sensing saddle pad called the ‘Smart Numnah,’ designed to tackle the common, but often overlooked, issue of horse rider asymmetry. This can affect both the rider’s performance, and the animal’s wellbeing.

The Equilyze company was created by student Ben Sloan, and developed further by Ben and three other students from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen’s, as part of their Engineering Entrepreneurship module.

The ‘Smart Numnah’ by Equiluze uses embedded sensors and custom electronics to monitor how riders distribute their weight in the saddle. Real-time feedback is delivered via smartwatches and smartphones, empowering riders to correct their posture instantly, improving performance, reducing the risk of injury, and enhancing horse welfare.

Ben Sloan, Co-founder of Equilyze, said:

“Rider asymmetry affects performance and animal health, but it often goes undiagnosed outside of elite training circles. With the Smart Numnah, we’re making elite-level training insights more affordable and accessible to all riders, not just professionals.

“Asymmetry not only hinders performance but can also lead to long-term discomfort or injury for both the rider and horse. By providing real-time feedback through wearable technology embedded in the Smart Numnah, the technology empowers riders to self-correct their posture without needing constant supervision from a trainer. This makes high-quality, data-driven training more accessible to a wider range of riders.”

Hamza and Ben are joining staff from a range of schools and departments at Queen’s University in exhibiting their work at the Balmoral Show. There will be interactive exhibitions and science experiments including a range of visual experiments, hands-on microscope activities, the Marine Lab’s touch tank exhibit, and engaging DNA extraction demonstrations.

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President of Governance and External Affairs at Queen’s said: “As Northern Ireland’s leading agri-food event, the Balmoral Show provides a vital platform for Queen’s to highlight our research and outreach efforts.

“It’s a prestigious occasion that allows us to connect and engage with thousands of attendees from across the region and showcase the incredible work happening at our university.”