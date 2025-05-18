Quiche used be a very popular lunch item but has now fallen out of favour

One of the things I love about being on holiday is having a long, leisurely lunch out in the restaurant.

There’s something deliciously decadent about being lazy, being fed and having a cheeky glass of wine to boot. Back home we tend to entertain people in the evening but I think we should bring back lunch. It doesn’t need to be a lavish affair - it’s more about the entertainment than the food. Quiche used be a very popular lunch item but it seems to have fallen out of favour. You can buy them ready made in supermarkets but they are a pale imitation of what they should be like. There’s a bit of work and effort in making this classic French tart but it is so worth it. The pastry needs to be baked blind and then brushed with egg yolk to prevent any potential leaks.

Asparagus is in its peak season now. If you can source Armagh asparagus it is a real treat but otherwise use the English grown. You can buy asparagus all year round but it’s nothing like the seasonal, local varieties. Cherish it while it’s here and then forget about it until next year. The custard mixture for the quiche here has some mascarpone added making it rich and silky. When its ready serve with dressed mix leaves. One of my many peeves when eating out is when the chef doesn’t bother adding dressing to leaves. We’re not rabbits! Serve the quiche and salad with a glass of something white and chilled – be it wine or some sparkling local apple juice. If it’s sunny eat outside – we need to savour this bout of sun we’ve been having as much as the asparagus.

Elderflowers are starting to appear now – they’re a statement that summer is imminent. They have a citrusy fragrance and are lovely when paired with summer fruits, oily fish, apples and pears. You can capture their essence by adding some flower heads to cider vinegar or immerse flowers in slightly warmed honey. Both will give you the flavour well into the winter. Another way is to make elderflower cordial. I’ve added the recipe here and it’s beautiful added to tonic water, sparkling water or wine. In the recipe here the cordial is whizzed into a granita with some lemon and sparkling water added. A granita literally means “grainy” and is an icy dessert that originated in Sicily. There it’s still served with fresh bread for breakfast. You fluff up the mixture frequently with a fork as it freezes thus forming icy flakes. The new season of local strawberries is here now and serendipitously they work very well with the flavour of elderflower. If you like you could add a splash of gin to the mix especially if it forms part of a long lunch.

Embrace the blue skies and our wonderful seasonal produce.