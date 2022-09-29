Quiz night fun at Curragh YFC

All turned out to be successful nights with members Cathy Holmes and Claire Rosborough placing first and second in their respectful categories for sheep stock judging and Curragh taking home the wooden welly.

Another fantastic and successful day out for Curragh YFC club was Limavady Show.

The club had members taking part in girl’s gator handling, tug of war and chairman’s challenge.

Mark Fullerton, James Weir, James Bruce, Ryan McKeown, Matthew Smyth and Gareth Artt at the club quiz

Three girls took part in the gator handling with Grace Ferguson and Claire Rosborough taking home first and second place.

The club also entered both girls and boys teams for the tug of war.

This was a new competition for both teams with no experience and practise, however both girls and boys placed second in their category.

Chairman’s challenge saw William McMaster, Ross Woodward, Grahame Holmes, Mollie Campbell and Lesley Shiels all take on the obstacle course set up by county leaders making sure members all got a good soaking while climbing, crawling and hopping their way around the course.

Curragh YFC during their recent trip to The Lake Kilrea

It was certainly a great day out for the Curragh YFC members.

August saw Curragh YFC members getting together as a group again for a club day out to The Lake Kilrea.

The club had 25 members attempt to challenge the waterpark as they climbed, slipped and adventured all over the place.

Most recently the club held their summer meeting which encouraged new members to join as they met up for an introductory night of rounders and games which saw 18 new members come along with a further seven at Curragh YFC’s most recent meetings in the Curragh Hall making a total of 25 new members to date this year.

Curragh boys team pulling with all their strength at Limavady Show

Club quiz night

As the 2022/23 Curragh YFC Winter programme began, members began to meet again at the Curragh hall for icebreaker games as they get to know each other for Curragh YFC’s first meeting.

Curragh YFC’s second meeting was Wednesday 21st September which was the annual quiz night.

On the night the club had 68 members attending all split into 11 teams as they took on the competition to be crowned Curragh 2022 annual quiz champions.

Winners of the quiz - Mollie Campbell, Lesley Shiels, Emma Campbell, Anna Marron and Grace Fullerton

There were five rounds with themes including farming, royalty, music, pictures and general knowledge. Each presented a few tricky and challenging questions.

It was only when the scores were being announced that members realised how competitive everyone can be.

However it was the Five Dumb Blondes, as they named themselves, who came out on top consisting of Emma, Anna, Grace, Mollie and Lesley.

Everyone had a great night full of fun and craic as they finished off the night with a few games and hoped to see everyone back again on 5th October for Curragh YFC’s next meeting ‘Mind the Gate’.

Maya Kyle, Bethany Wilson, Grace Wilson, Emily Sufferin, Sarah-Jane Sufferin and Ruth Mawhinney

Samuel Bruce, Peter Brown, Alex Mulholland, James Campbell and Samuel Ballentine