RABDF sends condolences to Royal Family after death of its patron Queen Elizabeth II

The RABDF has an established relationship with the Royal Family, providing vital publicity and recognition for the work of the Association and the dairy industry.

The Royal Family has supported many dairy awards organised by the RABDF, including the Princess Royal Award and the former Prince Philip Award, recognising excellence within the industry.

Commenting on the news, RABDF Managing Director Matthew Knight said: “It with deep sadness we hear about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our Association has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family, and the Queen’s strong connections to farming and rural life meant she was generous in the support she offered our charity and many others in the industry.

“We are forever grateful for her work to promote agriculture, along with other members of the Royal Family, whom we continue to work with.