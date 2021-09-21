Ram lambs selling to £620 at Armoy
Quality sheep were easy to sell but poorer quality were difficult to shift at the annual sale of Texel rams in Armoy.
Top price for shearlings was paid to Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown at £880gns, ram lambs sold to £620 for Nigel Ross, Larne.
Leading prices
Shearlings
Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown, £880gns. J and M Watson, Belfast, £840gns, £440gns. Mary Clarke, Comber, £780, £680, £560. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £720, £560. Murray Annett, Kilkeel, £680, £580. Robert McGill, Ballycastle, £780, £480. J and D Watson, Downpatrick, £560, £520. Carol Chestnutt, Bushmills, £700. Robert Mulligan, Banbridge, £760.
Ram lambs
Nigel Ross, Larne, £620, £600. Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, £480, £420. Jas Adams, Glarryford, £600. Colin Gregg, Glarryford, £600. J and M Watson, Dundonald, £560, £380. Ivan Strawbridge, Coleraine, £580, £460, £420. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £440, £400. Danny McKay, Martinstown, £400, £300. Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown, £460, £380. H and S Etherson, Ballymoney, £420. Robert Mulligan, Banbridge, £420, £400. Murray Annett, Kilkeel, £340.
Show and sale of pedigree Suffolk rams and ram lambs - On behalf of the North Antrim and East Londonderry Suffolk Breeders.
Every ram was sold in a 100% clearance at the annual Suffolk ram sale for North Antrim and East Londonderry ram sale. Top price was £1,220 paid to Packie Donnelly, Martinstown for a tremendous ram lamb. Shearlings sold to £920 paid to Bushmills producer, Brian McVicker and his stockman Kelvin McKendry.
Leading prices
P Donnelly, Martinstown, ram lambs, £1,220, £860, £740, £560. B McVicker, Bushmills, Shearlings, £920gns, £920gns, ram lambs, £850gns, £800gns, £700gns, £690gns. John McKay, Ballymoney, ram lambs, £780gns, £750gns, £640gns, £600gns, £580gns. Martin Butler, Rathkenny, ram lamb, £610gns. David McCaughan, Ballymoney, ram lambs, £600. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, ram lambs, £560.
Shearlings averaged, £755gns and ram lambs £531gns.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.