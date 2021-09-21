Ram lambs selling to £620 at Armoy

Top price for shearlings was paid to Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown at £880gns, ram lambs sold to £620 for Nigel Ross, Larne.

Show and sale of pedigree Suffolk rams and ram lambs - On behalf of the North Antrim and East Londonderry Suffolk Breeders.

Every ram was sold in a 100% clearance at the annual Suffolk ram sale for North Antrim and East Londonderry ram sale. Top price was £1,220 paid to Packie Donnelly, Martinstown for a tremendous ram lamb. Shearlings sold to £920 paid to Bushmills producer, Brian McVicker and his stockman Kelvin McKendry.