Ram lambs selling to £730 at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £106 to £112 each with good quality heavies selling from 420p to 455p per kilo for 24k at £109 each from a Keady farmer, followed by 449p per kilo for 24.5k at £110 each from a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 450p to 505p per kilo for 21k at £106 from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received 498p per kilo for 21k at £104.50 each.

A Poyntzpass farmer received 490p for 20k at £98 each.

Top price for middleweights £108.50 each paid for 23k from a Gortin farmer.

Store lamb trade was further improved with good quality light pens selling from 550p to 602p for 26 lambs 13.3k at £80 each from a Hilltown farmer followed by 601p for 13 lambs 14.4k at £86.50 each from a Ballynahinch producer.

Stronger stores sold to a top of 529p for 26 lambs 17.3k at £91.50 from a Belleeks farmer and for 12 lambs 17.4k at £92 each from a Rostrevor producer.

Main demand for stronger stores from 500p to 525p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold to £153 each with all fleshed ewes from £95 to £141 each.

A special sale on behalf of the Texel Club returned a very firm demand with ram lambs selling to a top of £730 each, £600 paid twice and £580.

Shearling rams sold at £440 each and £500 each.

Commercial rams sold to a top of £560 each with others at £440, £380 and £350 each.

Ewe hoggets sold to a top of £195 each followed by £185 and £180 each.

All good quality hoggets sold from £160 to £178 each.

Heavy lambs

Keady producer : 24k £109 455p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24.5k £110 449p : Dromore producer : 24k £107.50 448p : Mullaghbawn farmer : 24k £106 442p : Dungannon producer : 24.5k £107.50 439p : Whitecross farmer : 24.9k £107 430p : Armagh seller : 25.2k £108 429p : Dungannon producer : 25.8k £110.50 428p and Newry farmer : 25.7k £110 428p.

Middleweight lambs

Dungannon seller : 21k £106 505p : Dungannon seller : 21k £104.50 498p : Poyntzpass farmer : 20k £98 490p : Pomeroy seller : 20.9k £100 478p : Birches producer : 20.5k £98 478p : Cullyhanna farmer : 22k £105 477p : Armagh seller : 21.7k £103.50 477p : Foley farmer : 22k £105 474p and Collone producer : 22.4k £106 473p.

Light stores

Hilltown seller : 13.3k £80 602p : Ballynahinch producer : 14.4k £86.50 601p : Moira seller : 15.1k £89 589p : Rostrevor seller : 15.2k £89.50 589p : Rostrevor seller : 15.4k £90.50 588p : Dungannon producer : 13k £76 585p : Stewartstown producer : 15.7k £91.50 583p and Loughgilly farmer : 13.9k £80 576p.

Strong stores