Randalstown YFC are proud of their fundraising efforts over the last year

In August 2024, Randalstown YFC member Bobby sustained serious injuries in an accident.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the outstanding care from the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, he made a strong recovery.

To show the club's gratitude, Randalstown YFC dedicated the club's 2024/25 charity year to supporting the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tractor and truck run was dedicated to Bobby and the charity. Randalstown YFC hosted 60 vehicles at Bell’s Transport yard back in October, raising £3445.

Tom from Little Heroes NI, pictured with Randalstown YFC club leader Oisin McAteer, secretary Erin Crawford, and club member Bobby Surgenor

Randalstown YFC handed out goodie bags, as well as two prizes donated by Grassmen for best tractor and best lorry.

A massive thank you to all who attended and marshalled the event.

The club's 65th anniversary club dinner at the Wild Duck Inn added another £2,011 through a raffle and auction, with club president stepping in as auctioneer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randalstown YFC extend their thanks to the local businesses who donated prizes and those who celebrated with the club.

Bobby and dad Brian Surgenor at Randalstown YFC tractor and truck run 2024

A church service at Randalstown OC raised £445 and marked the handover to club's new committee, who would take over fundraiser planning.

One of the highlights of our fundraising, was participating in the Belfast City Marathon.

Three relay teams of RYFC members spent weeks training, to finish together in great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an emotional day when club Leader Oisin McAteer crossed the finish line, after completing the full 26.2 miles himself.

Randalstown YFC members who participated in Belfast City Marathon and Relay 2025

Randalstown YFC couldn’t be prouder of him and the teams, supported by their friends and families, raising over £2000 for the RVHSC.

Even though their legs regretted it in the following days.

Randalstown YFC wrapped up the 24/25 charity year with a table quiz in Randalstown Rugby Club. Through 10 rounds of challenging questions, Diddly Squat came out on top.

Randalstown YFC then were able to celebrate the final total for The Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children which was £9,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randalstown YFC club leader Oisin McAteer who completed the full marathon

From tractors to quizzes, marathons to raffles, every event this year was dedicated to Bobby and the incredible care he received.

Thank you to everyone who supported Randalstown YFC – the generosity made this possible.

The cheque was handed over to Little Heroes NI, who are the charity involved in the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.