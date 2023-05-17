Randalstown YFC host their annual sports night

The club would like to thank Randalstown Rugby Club for the use of their venue for the evening.

The night consisted of football tournaments for both junior and senior teams from young farmers clubs around the country.

The night was very well supported with a total of 41 football teams and 13 tug of war teams in attendance.

Referees of the night Matthew Sloan, Tom Walker, Eva Walker, Eimear Kelly, Harry McNeilly, Jack McNeilly, Sam McNeice and Oisin McAteer.

Members enjoyed getting in some practice before the Balmoral Show football trials that were held the following week.

Congratulations to all of the teams who were placed on the night.

Well done to Finvoy YFC 12-14 girls, Moycraig YFC 12-14 boys, and Ahoghill YFC 14-16 girls who were just some of the clubs who placed first in their age categories.

Randalstown YFC would also like to congratulate the Lisnamurrican YFC boys and girls tug of war teams who both placed first at the end of the night.

Alexis Kidd and Daphne from Lisnamurrican YFC

Well done to the Randalstown YFC boys team and Curragh YFC girls team who came in at second place.

All of the winners from the night took home well deserved medals and vouchers to use at the chip van at the event.

The club look forward to attending more sporting events going forward into the summer months.

12-14 girls winners from Finvoy YFC

14-16 girls winners from Ahoghill YFC

12-14 boys winners from Moycraig YFC

Randalstown YFC girls on the pull

First place girls tug of war Lisnamurrican YFC

Second place boys tug of war Randalstown YFC

First place boys tug of war Lisnamurrican YFC

Grace Brown-Kerr and Katie Finlay from Glarryford YFC

The Holestone YFC boys tug of war team