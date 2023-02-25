Randalstown YFC Scottish exchange with Bellbaxter ADS

On the first night everyone got dressed up in formal dresses and tuxedos to attend East Fife’s annual dinner dance.

After a delicious meal in the Cow Shed in Crail, Randalstown members enjoyed some ceilidh dancing with the Scottish young farmers.

The following morning everyone was treated to a lovely, cooked breakfast made by one of the hosting families.

Randalstown YFC and Bellbaxter members after a big breakfast

Members then headed off for a tour of The Buffalo Farm as seen on the BBC programme This Farming Life.

The tour led by Stewart Mitchell was very interesting and members learnt about the farming of buffalo and the process of making mozzarella cheese. Later on everyone headed to the local rugby club to watch the beginning of the Six Nations.

Randalstown would like to thank Bellbaxter ADS for hosting a brilliant weekend.

Randalstown YFC and Bellbaxter pictured with Stewart from The Buffalo Farm

Randalstown YFC seniors after landing in Edinburgh

Thomas, Erin, Isla, Chloe and Aaron ready for some ceilidh dancing

The Randalstown YFC ladies

A buffalo calf saying hello