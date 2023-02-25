News you can trust since 1963
Randalstown YFC Scottish exchange with Bellbaxter ADS

On Friday 3rd February 28 Randalstown YFC senior members jetted off to Bellbaxter for the first leg of their Scottish exchange with Bellbaxter ADS.

By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On the first night everyone got dressed up in formal dresses and tuxedos to attend East Fife’s annual dinner dance.

After a delicious meal in the Cow Shed in Crail, Randalstown members enjoyed some ceilidh dancing with the Scottish young farmers.

The following morning everyone was treated to a lovely, cooked breakfast made by one of the hosting families.

Randalstown YFC and Bellbaxter members after a big breakfast
Members then headed off for a tour of The Buffalo Farm as seen on the BBC programme This Farming Life.

The tour led by Stewart Mitchell was very interesting and members learnt about the farming of buffalo and the process of making mozzarella cheese. Later on everyone headed to the local rugby club to watch the beginning of the Six Nations.

Randalstown would like to thank Bellbaxter ADS for hosting a brilliant weekend.

Randalstown YFC and Bellbaxter pictured with Stewart from The Buffalo Farm
Randalstown YFC seniors after landing in Edinburgh
Thomas, Erin, Isla, Chloe and Aaron ready for some ceilidh dancing
The Randalstown YFC ladies
A buffalo calf saying hello
Randalstown YFC members taking a tour of The Buffalo Farm
