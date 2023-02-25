Randalstown YFC Scottish exchange with Bellbaxter ADS
On Friday 3rd February 28 Randalstown YFC senior members jetted off to Bellbaxter for the first leg of their Scottish exchange with Bellbaxter ADS.
On the first night everyone got dressed up in formal dresses and tuxedos to attend East Fife’s annual dinner dance.
After a delicious meal in the Cow Shed in Crail, Randalstown members enjoyed some ceilidh dancing with the Scottish young farmers.
The following morning everyone was treated to a lovely, cooked breakfast made by one of the hosting families.
Members then headed off for a tour of The Buffalo Farm as seen on the BBC programme This Farming Life.
The tour led by Stewart Mitchell was very interesting and members learnt about the farming of buffalo and the process of making mozzarella cheese. Later on everyone headed to the local rugby club to watch the beginning of the Six Nations.
Randalstown would like to thank Bellbaxter ADS for hosting a brilliant weekend.
