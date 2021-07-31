Randalstown YFC take on the ‘Trek the Trio’ Challenge

Senior members from Randalstown YFC

This charity is a search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers across Northern Ireland.

To close Randalstown YFC’s 60th anniversary fundraising, members decided to take on the ‘Trek the Trio’ Challenge to raise funds for this very important charity.

The challenge involved the junior members trekking through Glenariff Forest Park on Saturday, 10th July.

The challenge involved the junior members trekking through Glenariff Forest Park on Saturday 10th July

The following day 16 senior members travelled to Newcastle where they successfully trekked the three highest Mournes - Bearnagh, Commedagh and Donard.

This will be the finale of the club’s celebratory events to raise money for the Community Rescue Service NI.

Thanks to everyone who has supported the club so far.

There is still time to donate through the total giving page linked on Randalstown YFC Facebook and Instagram page, or through club leader Jack Johnston on 07540 242638 and club secretary Elizabeth Adair on 07846 748555.

Randalstown YFC members take a breather in the Mournes

Randalstown YFC is currently raising money for the Community Rescue Service