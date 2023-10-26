Randalstown YFC tractor run is a rolling success
The run began in Bell Transport Yard in Toomebridge and travelled through Randalstown, Grange Corner and Toomebridge.
The club were overwhelmed with an amazing turn out of 70 vehicles all to support Aware NI and Cancer Fund for Children.
Club and committee members are over the moon to announce that they have raised an impressive £3,000 which will be split between the two charities.
Randalstown YFC would like to thank the drivers, passengers, organisers, marshals, spectators and the Bell family for their brilliant hospitality.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 18 club members enjoyed attending the roving supper. Members had to read a map and complete questions to move around the hosts houses for their starter and main, finally ending in the Caddy Hall for dessert. A huge thank you to the Walkers, the Nicholls and both McNeilly families for being wonderful hosts and for putting on an amazing meal.