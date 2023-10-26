Randalstown YFC tractor run is a rolling success

Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who attended their charity tractor and truck run on Saturday 21st October.

The run began in Bell Transport Yard in Toomebridge and travelled through Randalstown, Grange Corner and Toomebridge.

The club were overwhelmed with an amazing turn out of 70 vehicles all to support Aware NI and Cancer Fund for Children.

Club and committee members are over the moon to announce that they have raised an impressive £3,000 which will be split between the two charities.

A birds-eye view of the variety of trucks and tractors on show at the Randalstown YFC tractor run. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC would like to thank the drivers, passengers, organisers, marshals, spectators and the Bell family for their brilliant hospitality.