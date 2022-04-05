Rare Breed: ‘A good coloured rosette’ is the aim as episode 9 heads to Balmoral Show

The show is back with a temporary autumn date after a two-year break and several of the farming families are delighted to get back into the ring.

Every year farmer, Libby Clarke, provides commentary on the day’s events and she is delighted to see the return of Balmoral to celebrate the best animals in the country.

She’s watching the cattle arrive and the farmers getting them settled in.

A happy James at the show

“It’s like the calm before the storm here in the cattle hall,” she says, “Balmoral is a real showcase, it’s more important than ever.”

For the Garrett family, this year is their second time competing at the show with their Dexter cattle.

While Rachael and Mervyn have brought their caravan to make a holiday of it, they don’t get the good night’s sleep they expected as one of their Dexter cows has other ideas!

“We got here, that’s the main thing – it’s nice to be back and be part of the show again,” says Rachael.

Kendall and Chris

Veteran showman, James Alexander, never tires of competing for the red ribbons.

He comments, “a good coloured rosette is all I’m going for today – I don’t think I’m competitive, but Ruth knows me better than I do!”

This year he has high hopes for Mya the cow, named in honour of his eldest child.

Whilst grooming the cattle with hair gel he remarks,“it’s no different to a man or woman heading out on a Saturday evening!”

James outside the cattle shed

Balmoral’s move to a September date clashes with breeding season for sheep farmers such as Áine Devlin, so the sheep classes are cancelled this year.

She points out that it’s too risky to bring sheep, as you need a good success rate for AI and embryo transfer.

However, Áine is still as busy as ever as she focuses on her second job, which has a trade stand at the show.

We also catch up with Libby’s daughter Lucy, who’s thoroughly enjoying her time at Greenmount.

Lucy and Libby

Lucy is proud of her mum’s commentating skills and says “she’s really natural”.

Kendall Glenn is enjoying being a spectator at this year’s show.

Alongside her fiancé Chris, it’s a chance to catch up and have a ‘good nosy’ at the stock.

“It’s great to be chatting rubbish!” Kendall admits.

Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm on UTV.

Aine at the show

Rachael and Mervyn

Rachael delighted with the rosette