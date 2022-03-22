Rare Breed: Here’s what you can expect from episode 8, including ice-cream, sheepdogs and deer

It’s August and the farmers are as busy as ever with the focus mainly on livestock.

Several of the farmers are tending to sheep and sheepdogs, cattle and deer, giving viewers a unique insight into what’s involved in rearing and caring for them.

Near Kilcoo, in the Mournes, Áine Devlin is preparing to say goodbye to some of Mist’s pups (her collie).

Stephen's wife Amanda in the ice-cream facility

Àine explains the importance of working dogs, saying, “sheepdogs are just as important now as they were 100 years ago”.

August is a busy month for the flock, as Áine is getting the ewes into top condition for breeding. She gives the ewes a ‘teeth, toes and teats’ treatment, a ‘bit of an MOT for sheep’, as she calls it.

Next, we’re off to Ballycarry, where the Garrett family are getting ready for next month’s Balmoral Show.

There was no event in 2020 so their Dexter cattle need show ring practice.

Stephen Gibson treating cows for mastitis

The Dexters may be small, but they are big in attitude!

Rachael explains, “you want them to perform well and stand well at Balmoral”.

Referring to Balmoral, Mervyn adds, “it’s exciting but it’s a nervous time as well”.

Near Hillsborough, dairy farmer Stephen Gibson has spotted early signs of mastitis in two cows, which are part of his 100-strong herd.

Aine with Meg the pup

He’s using a new treatment which doesn’t involve antibiotics, to stop the infection taking hold.

With the good weather, August is also a busy month for their ice cream sales and Stephen’s wife Amanda talks about their produce, explaining that the ice-cream is always made with the same day’s milk direct from the farm.

Talking about the luxury item, she says, “if we’re going out for a treat, we want it to be a lovely treat”.

In the second part of the episode, Richard Beattie is working with his herd of deer near Gortin.

Pups at the Devlin farm

He’s preparing to wean 40 young deer from the herd in September.

He talks about the challenges of working with stags saying they are “the real king of the bunch”, and “not to be messed with”.

He also explains why he’s glad Glenpark offers people the chance to come into contact with animals.

As Richard works with the deer, the new wedding and events co-ordinator, Kendall Glenn, is preparing for a wedding at the venue.

She’s loving her work, saying, “you can’t compare the farm to this”.

The wedding business is growing at the estate and Kendall points out, “it’s really important that it’s perfect”. Richard jokes, “you nearly feel like getting married again!”

Richard Beattie

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series.

Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm on UTV.

Rachael practising with the Dexters for Balmoral show

Rachael's dad and grandad, Trevor and Sam Marsden

Feeding the stags at Glenpark

Kendall at the wedding venue at Glenpark

Aine's ewes

Stephen Gibson talking about cow health