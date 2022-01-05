Rare Breed: Meet the families starring in the 10th series of the popular farming show

The hugely popular show, which begins at 7.30pm on Tuesday night, will feature 14 families from across Northern Ireland as they share the ups and downs of their farming year.
Here, we introduce you to the farmers who will be giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.
1.
Pat and Peter McKeever from Portadown in County Armagh share a glimpse of their life working with the apple orchards.
2.
Libby Clarke and her family produce pedigree Charolais and Beef Shorthorn cattle. Libby, from Magheralin in County Down, is also a judge and estate agent.
3.
Richard Orr grows cereal and potatoes and also runs a farm shop in Crossgar. Richard is from Downpatrick.
4.
Trevor Gabbie, from Comber, County Down, has a plant propagation nursery.