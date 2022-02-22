Rare Breed: What’s coming up in episode six of the hit farming show?

Tonight’s episode is all about grass care, grooming and gourmet roasts!

It’s June and summer has finally arrived.

Near Kilcoo, in the Mourne Mountains, Áine Devlin is teaching other farmers how to prepare sheep for the showring.

Aine's beauty parlour

They’ve come from all over Ireland to learn from Áine who modestly says, “I wouldn’t say I’m a complete expert but I do have loads of experience”.

It’s all for a good cause as she’s raising funds for Rural Support.

Next, we head to outside Limavady to meet up with Alastair Crown who rears pigs for his specialist charcuterie.

With Covid restrictions easing, business is picking up and the orders are coming in.

Stephen with some of his pre-mowed grass

In June he and his team are catering a hog roast for a wedding on the North Coast.

He’s proud of the freshness of his product pointing out that it’s a mere eight to nine hours from ‘farm to fork’.

He prepares and oversees the cooking of the hog roast laughing, “there’s always a secret ingredient, and I can’t tell you that!”

June’s good weather is perfect for Stephen Gibson’s ice cream business near Hillsborough.

Jamie Rankin getting ready to tackle some weeds

The quality of his product starts with the grass on the farm and, in June, he’s in the fields with his CAFRE dairy advisor Judith McCord, measuring its growth and attributes.

Stephen explains the benefits of working with CAFRE, pointing out, “they want to help you improve your business”. Viewers also learn about ‘sticky grass’.

In the second part of this episode, we’re back with Jamie Rankin who grows premium potatoes on his farm that straddles the Donegal and Londonderry border.

He’s up bright and early, commenting, “I’m definitely a morning person, I’d much rather work mornings than evenings”.

Judith McCord, CAFRE, at Hollowbridge

In June, he’s making decisions on how to tackle weeds that can destroy the crop.

Jamie needs the plants to be at a certain stage and he needs perfect weather conditions before he sprays.

He notifies his neighbours so they can keep their bees in their hives.

He also explains the strict measures he adheres to, and the ingredients used, to reduce the environmental impact of the spraying.

Our last stop of this episode is the outskirts of Fivemiletown in County Tyrone, where Chris Johnston and fiancée Kendall have expanded the team at their farm.

Kendall’s also started a new job as wedding and events co-ordinator at Richard Beattie’s Glenpark Estate.

Jamie Rankin applying weed killer

She starts work at 3pm and explains that she’s doing what she can in the mornings to help out on the farm.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series.

Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues tonight (Tuesday) at 7.30pm on UTV.

Alastair chatting about the premises

Chris fitting fly tags