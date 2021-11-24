Rathfriland farmer wins overall champion at Co-Op

The animal was sold to O C Livestock, Cullyhanna at £2020.

The reserve champion, a 774k Charolais Bullock from David Dodds sold at £1740 to PD Livestock.

The Housewife’s Choice, a Heifer weighing 564k from Kevin O’Hare, Leitrim, Hilltown selling at £1380 to G South,

The first prize beef heifer, a 592k Charolais from John Loughlin Hilltown, sold at £1470 to M Mcshane, Hilltown. A Third prize Limousin heifer from P mc Cone, 610k sold at £1540 to Minehill Farms Crossmaglen,

A third prize Angus bullock from R J Wilson, 702k sold to Mine Hill Farm at £1610,

First Prize Store Animal Limousin Bullock from Ballyward Estate 478k at £1060, Second Prize Store Animal From Derek Annett, Kilkeel, Limousin 436k at £1000, Third Prize Store Animal From Ballyward Estate Limousin 436k at £1070, weanlings topped at £1240 for 556k Blue, from Ivan Gordon Kilkeel, Fat Cows topped £1750 for 762k Charolais, from R J Wilson.

Rathfriland Farmers Co-op would like thanks all who donation items for the charity auction and who bought from the auction, and all donations in the charity buckets.

There was a good entry cattle on Friday with the online buyers being very active. The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £450 for Hereford Heifer Calf for a Ballyward Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1000 for a 378k Limousin Bullock from Dromore Farmer. Fat Cow’s Topped £730 for 718k Holstein, Heifers Topped 500k £1120 Charolais, Bullock’s Topped at £1150 for 602k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves : Ballyward Farmer Charolais at £440, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin at £410, Dromara Farmer Blue at £370, Kilkeel Farmer Blue at £360, Dromara Farmer Blue at £345, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £340, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £335, Angus £330, Newry Farmer Simmental at £330, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £325,

Heifer Calves: Ballyward Farmer Hereford at £450, Katesbridge Farmer Blue at £335, Hillsborough Farmer Holstein at £335, Limousin at £320, Dromara Farmer Blue at £315, Hillsborough Farmer Holstein at £310, Limousin at £300, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford at £300, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £300, Kilkeel Farmer SPK at £295,

WEANLING Male Calves: Dromore Farmer Limousin 378k at £1000, Ballyroney Farmer Simmental 488k at £990, Dromore Farmer Charolais 388k at £960, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 340k at £960, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 356k at £900, Ballyroney Farmer Simmental 406k at £870, Dromore Farmer Blue 398k at £840, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 304k at £820, Lisburn Farmer Angus 372k at £810, Mayobridge Farmer Simmental 470k at £800,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 336k at £830, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 440k at £800, Tullyframe Farmer Simmental 316k at £750, Lisburn Farmer Limousin 318k at £750, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 320k at £730, Charolais 306k at £710, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 424k at £710, Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 388k at £710, Newry Farmer Simmental 402k at £690, Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 404k at £690,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballinaskeagh Farmer Holstein 718k at £730, Dromore Farmer Charolais 492k at £730, Dromara Farmer Friesian 610k at £700, Lisburn Farmer MBE 534k at £610,

Cows and Calves: Lisburn Farmer Hereford cow and Hereford Calf at £1190,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 500k at £1120, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 554k at £1100, Charolais 526k at £1070, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 440k at £980, Dromore Farmer Angus 490k at £970, Limousin 462k at £940, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 422k at £870, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 406k at £850, Lisburn Farmer Angus 492k at £850, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 402k at £800.

Bullocks: Dromara Farmer Limousin 602k at £1150, Tandragee Farmer Limousin 506k at £1030, Angus 522k at £1000, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 586k at £1000, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 414k at £950, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 544k at £940, Tandragee Farmer Limousin 520k at £930, Blue 498k at £900, Limousin 544k at £900, Dromara Farmer Angus 466k at £840,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Dundrum farmer topped the sale at £6.08 a kilo for 12.5kg at £76, Fat ewes topped at £208 for a Texel Ewe from a Annaclone Farmer. More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £135 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Downpatrick Farmer 12k at £76, Castlewellan farmer: 13.2k at £78, Ballyward Farmer 16kg at £90,

LAMBS: Kilkeel Farmer 27.7k at £132.5, Rathfriland Farmer 40k at £128, Banbridge Farmer 27k at £125, Cullyhanna Farmer 25.4k at £124, Castlewellan Farmer 22k at £124, Dromore Farmer 27.3k at £122, Leitrim Farmer 25.5k at £122, Katesbridge Farmer 29.3k at £122, Leitrim Farmer 26.1k at £122, Ballymartin Farmer 25kg at £121,

FAT EWES: Annaclone farmer: £208, Kilkeel farmer: £144, Banbridge farmer: £143, Ballywillwill farmer: £140, Bryansford farmer: £138, Corbetfarmer: £131, Ballyward Farmer £130, Bryansford Farmer £122, Dromore Farmer £112, Castlewellan Farmer £112,

FAT RAMS: Annaclone Farmer £148, Ballyward Farmer £146, Rathfriland Farmer £116,