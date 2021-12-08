Rathfriland YFC to bring festive cheer with Christmas Fair

On the day there will be exquisite and unusual jewellery, glassware, ceramics, textiles, fine furniture, prints and more from the area’s finest designer makers.

With a wide variety of handmade designs and individual artworks on offer, visitors will find a wealth of Christmas gift ideas, from magnificent one-off designer pieces to affordable goods.

Craftspeople and artisans from across the area and wider afield will showcase their work at the event, which is set to really enjoyable for exhibitors and visitors alike. To add more sparkle to the event.

Father Christmas is taking time out of his busy schedule between 12 noon and 1pm to visit and will have some treats for the kids.

The Christmas craft fair will be bustling with fantastic stalls where you can find lots of special gifts for your loved ones.

Don’t worry if you haven’t already started your Christmas shopping, the craft fair will have plenty for you to choose from and you will be able to buy something unique that you won’t find on the high street.