Rathlin Sound Festival ‘knot’ to be missed

RATHLIN Sound Festival returns to the Causeway Coast from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, June 1.

The annual 10-day festival celebrates the people, culture and heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

In collaboration with Rathlin Development and Community Association, Causeway Coast and Glens Council behind this hugely popular celebration of the Rathlin Sound – the body of water connecting Rathlin Island to the Ballycastle mainland.

With a programme packed full of activities on the land and in the sea, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme of live music performances, wild cookery demonstrations, ‘have a go’ activities, crafts, talks, falconry and artisans from the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market.

Highlights of the exciting children’s programme include maritime themed crafts, colourful kite display, have a go activities and sand sculpting on Ballycastle Beach.

For the adults, there’s insights into traditional boat making, talks, live music, ‘have a go’ paddleboarding and wild cookery demonstrations whilst for the children there’s falconry, have a go circus skills and have a go kayaking.

The festival starts on Friday, May 23, with the Blessing of the Boats, a poignant reflection of the ocean and a blessing to ensure a safe boating season.

In anticipation of the festival, Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am delighted to see the Rathlin Sound Festival return for 2025, celebrating Ballycastle and Rathlin Island’s shared nautical heritage.

“It is fantastic showcase of the area’s unrivalled tourism offering and it brings a unique vibrancy which is enjoyed by thousands of visitors every year.

“The festival has long been one of the highlights of our events calendar, and I am looking forward to seeing many of the talented artisan crafters, food producers and musicians and that we have in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I would also encourage visitors to the festival to explore our wider council area and enjoy some of the fantastic places and spaces we have to offer.”

The full programme is available on the website by visiting www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival for the latest updates, or contact Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre on 028 2076 2024.

Please note, details are subject to change due to tides and weather conditions, so visitors are advised to follow the Festival’s Facebook (@RathlinSoundFestival) and Twitter (@RathlinSoundMF) channels for the most up-to-date announcements.