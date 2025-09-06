Rational behind agri support was to ensure food security

September is when life returns to normal in Brussels. All the issues swept under the carpet and the decisions ducked are back with a vengeance and when it comes to agriculture there are some historically big issues to be tackled.

Since Brexit and the failure of both the Conservatives, who wanted it, and Labour who ended up stuck with a policy they do not believe in, have failed to release the potential for agriculture of being outside the EU’s rules. That failure has left farmers here with many regrets about being outside the CAP – but as it changes a key question is whether that equation is set to change. Under normal conditions the planned changes to agricultural support would be a major political issue for the EU. That remains true, but bigger issues are dominating the EU political agenda. These include growing frustration over Russia demonstrating it has no intention of seeking a peaceful and just settlement with Ukraine. The EU is also grappling with Israel’s action in Gaza and whether an approach opposed by so many EU member states can go hand in hand with Israel continuing to enjoy a favoured nation trading relationship with Europe. On top of that is a far from perfect trade deal with the United States to ward off sanctions that is effectively game, set and match to Trump and a reward for his bullying tactics. Many EU member states remain far from happy with this outcome. This puts the changes proposed to agricultural well down the political agenda but that does not make them any less controversial or far reaching in their implications. Since the founding of the then EEC, agriculture has always been unique as one of the very few “common” policies that survived expansion from six to 28 and then back to 27 member states.

The rational behind agricultural support was to ensure food security, make farming more productive and help close the income gap in Europe between urban and rural areas. As a policy it was initially over successful, creating milk lakes and beef mountains as farmers and traders became adept at playing the game to their own advantage. However in recent years it has been a better policy, creating income certainly for farmers and rural communities and delivering genuine, measurable gains for the environment and animal welfare.

Now that certainly is set to go in a big review of the entire EU budget, with the huge difference that agriculture will be in with other areas rather than having its own stand alone budget. For now direct support payment will remain ring-fenced in terms of funding, but that will not last for ever. Brussels is trying to put a positive spin on this, insisting it remains committed to direct payments and farming. It claims it is demonstrating this with a lighter touch regime in terms of bureaucracy, a much bigger commitment to getting young people into the industry and an ongoing commitment to food security.

The EU also claims its rules ensure imported food matches EU standards, a claim at odds with easing restrictions on American food as part of its poor trade deal with Washington. It is also worth remembering the EU is putting 100 million plus a year into promoting food at home and in export markets.

It claims these policies and a commitment to maintain direct payments adds up to support for agriculture being maintained. But this is a long way from the certainties of the old CAP and it is hard to see the industry on anything other than a slippery slope to a very different future. This raises the question of whether EU farmers will still be better off politically and economically. On balance the answer is yes. They will still have more certainty about support and with fewer green strings; the EU is serious about tackling the issue of getting young people into agriculture to a degree never seen here. EU farmers will retain a full commissioner, while we have for years lost out under a system that sees agriculture play second fiddle politically to the environment.

The EU has a separate environment commissioner. The EU food support programme is far beyond anything the UK industry receives. Add into that the fact that the EU changes will be diluted. There are no drivers for managed change in the UK. It seems EU farmers will remain ahead, thanks to the failure of politicians here to exploit the freedoms Brexit brought.