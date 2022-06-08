Reception for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recipients

The event in Cloonavin, organised as part Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme, was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mr David McCorkell.

The QAVS scheme was set up in 2002 to mark the outstanding contribution made by local volunteer groups.

Congratulating the local recipients, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “These very special awards were first established as part of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, so I was very pleased to have this opportunity to recognise its ongoing legacy in our Borough in this Platinum Jubilee year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Riding for the Disabled, the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“Volunteers play an integral part in community life, and this reception was an opportunity to reflect on their hard work and commitment which makes a positive difference to so many people.

“We had a wide range of different organisations in attendance, who are all proud recipients of the QAVS, and I want to thank them all once again for their enduring efforts to enhance our Borough and the lives of others.”

For further information on Council’s Platinum Jubilee Programme visit: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/platinumjubilee

Recipients of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Award in Causeway Coast and Glens are:

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Building Ballysally Together, along with the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Royal British Legion, Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club, North Antrim Agricultural Association, Bann Rowing Club, Ballymoney Evergreen Club, North West 200, Assistance Dogs NI, Vineyard Compassion, Burnfoot Community Association, Building Ballysally Together, Portrush Sea Cadets, Greenlight Gateway and Riding for the Disabled.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Assistance Dogs NI, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Vineyard Compassion, the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Portrush Sea Cadets, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club, the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Ballymoney RBL, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of the Evergreen Club, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of Bann Rowing Club, the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives of North Antrim Agricultural Association, the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar at the reception held in Cloonavin for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.