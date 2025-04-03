Record beef prices at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £4066
300 beef cattle presented with beef cows selling to 444p for a Belgian Blue 830kg at £3685 and Friesian cows to 325p 720kg at £2340.
Beef heifers to 470p for a Belgian Blue 830kg at £3901.
Beef bullocks to 456p 760kg at £3465 and to a top of £4066 for 950kg.
Friesian bullocks to 354p 700kg at £2478.
Beef cows
H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 830kg £3685 (444) P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 720kg £3009 (418) Limousin 710kg £2953 (416) J McKay, Maghera Limousin 750kg £3090 (412) N Logan, Randalstown Limousin 710kg £2840 (400) I Barr, Kells Limousin 750kg £2985 (398) J McKay, Limousin 740kg £2871 (388) Limousin 760kg £2948 (388) local farmer, Limousin 710kg £2740 (386) Simmental 810kg £3094 (382) J McKay, Maghera Limousin 790kg £2986 (378) local farmer Limousin 790kg £2954 (374) P Whyte, Limousin 770kg £2833 (368) local farmer, Limousin 680kg £2488 (366) and D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 680kg £2488 (366).
Friesian cows
J W Gray, Antrim 720kg £2340 (325) R McClure, Ballymoney 720kg £2073 (288) A Gibson, Glenarm 750kg £2130 (284) R McClure, 720kg £2037 (283) 600kg £1668 (278) A Lamont, Portglenone 610kg £1647 (270) R Adams, Ballymena 610kg £1610 (264) J Stewart, Templepatrick 760kg £2006 (264) C Casey, Cloughmills 790kg £2085 (264) J Stewart, 660kg £1716 (260) CA Orr, Cloughmills 730kg £1868 (256) Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 520kg £1300 (250) W Kennedy, Ballyclare 640kg £1600 (250) L McCammond, Larne 680kg £1686 (248) Limousin 700kg £1722 (246) and S Petticrew, Martinstown 620kg £1525 (246).
Beef heifers
H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 830kg £3901 (470) J McKay, Maghera Limousin 710kg £3038 (428) V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 680kg £2856 (420) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 580kg £2436 (420) C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 680kg £2856 (420) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 550kg £2299 (418) J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £3286 (416) C Livingstone, Charolais 760kg £31146 (414) V Cousley, Limousin 620kg £2529 (408) C Livingstone, Charolais 740kg £3011 (407) J Kidd, Limousin 730kg £2934 (402) Limousin 690kg £2760 (400) C Livingstone, Charolais 750kg £3000 (400) S McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 670kg £2666 (398) S McCann, Limousin 650kg £2587 (398) and C Livingstone Charolais 690kg £2746 (398).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
William Orr and Son, Crossgar Belgian Blue 760kg £3465 (456) Charolais 740kg £3270 (442) Charolais 830kg £3618 (436) Limousin 820kg £3575 (436) J McKay, Limousin 750kg £3255 (434) Limousin 950kg £4066 (428) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 810kg £3466 (428) D Heron, Charolais 880kg £3766 (428) P Bradley, Maghera Charolais 900kg £3798 (422) R McTeague, Draperstown Charolais 760kg £31 (420) Charolais 730kg £3066 (420) B McKeown, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £2891 (419) William Orr and Son Limousin 760kg £3176 (418) A Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 800kg £3328 (416) S McConaghy Ballintoy Limousin 550kg £2277 (414) B McKeown Randalstown Charolais 750kg £3105 (414) and B McKeown, Charolais 750kg £3105 (414).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
J McKay, Maghera Limousin 950kg £4066, Limousin 960 £3916, P Bradley, Maghera Charolais 900kg £3798, D Heron, Charolais 880kg £3766, William Orr and Son, Charolais 830kg £3618, Limousin 820kg £3575, H Crawford, Limousin 810kg £3466, William Orr and Son, Belgian Blue 760kg £3465, Charolais 830kg £3419, D Heron, Limousin 820kg £3345, A Ferguson, Charolais 800kg £3328, WG Johnstown, 980 £3273, William Orr and Son Charolais 740kg £3270, J McKay, Maghera Limousin 750kg £3255, J Boyle, Draperstown Charolais 860kg £3233 and J Lynn, Coagh Limousin 780kg £3213.
Friesian bullocks
GA and I Sheppard, Magherafelt 700kg £2478 (354) W Kerr, Glarryford 520kg £1768 (340) WG Johnston, Belfast 980kg £3273 (334) GA and I Sheppard, 660kg £2164 (328) M Wallace, Cloughmills 530kg £1696 (320) B Kerr, Cullybackey 650kg £2002 (308) 600kg £1836 (306) GA and I Sheppard, 490kg £1460 (298) RJ Gage, Clough 530kg £1558 (294) 580kg £1693 (292) B Kerr, 500kg £1450 (290) RJ Gage, 500kg £1420 (284) and B Kerr, 520kg £1456 (280) 670kg £1862 (278) 570kg £1516 (266) 520kg £1352 (260).
Friday 28th March 2025: Dairy cows - D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2750, W G Johnston, Belfast Holstein £2750, D Wallace Holstein £2700, £2220, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2100, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2080, £2050, £1950, D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £1920, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £1920, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1820, D Wallace Holstein £1820, J McCann, Lurgan Shorthorn £1780, R McCluggage Friesian £1680, RH and HA Shanks Holstein £1280 and TJ Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1150.
Bull
G Booth, Stewartstown Shorthorn £3250.
Sucklers
A Christie, Ballymoney Saler £2080, Shorthorn beef £1750, £1600 and Limousin £1500.
Another super entry of 370 calves resulted in an exceptional trade.
The sale averaged a mind blowing £518. Bulls topped at £970 for a Limousin presented by H Thompson, Randalstown.
Heifers topped at £920 for a Limousin presented by H Thompson, Randalstown.
Friesians topped at £940 for a super five month pure British Friesians presented by William Hoey, Moorfields.
Bull calves
H Thompson, Randalstown 7x Limousin £970, 2x Belgian Blue £950, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £940, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £900, H Thompson 2x Belgian Blue £900, J and F Kyle, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £890, H Thompson Limousin £880 and E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Abondance £860.
Heifer calves
MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Limousin £920, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £865, J Bingham, Templepatrick Abondance £820, 4x £790, H Thompson Limousin £770, J Bingham 2x Hereford £765, W Hoey Abondance £760, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 2x Charolais £755, W Hoey 2x Abondance £740 and H Thompson Belgian Blue £740.
Holstein/Friesian bull calves
W Hoey Friesian £940, 2x £800, £780, J Bingham Friesian £700, J and F Kyle Friesian £590, £560, R.J Gage, Clough 4x Friesian £560, J and F Kyle Friesian £540, RJ Gage Friesian £500, H Thompson Holstein £490 and K McVicker, Ballymoney 2x Holstein £480.
Another great entry of 380 weanlings resulted in a tremendous trade.
Bullocks sold to £2150 over for a Limousin 610kg at £2760 offered by WJ Shaw, Cloughmills.
Heifers sold to £1480 over for a Charolais 460kg at £1940 presented by PL McKeag, Millisle.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 220kg £1380 (627) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 210kg £1210 (576) PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 290kg £1610 (555) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 220kg £1210 (550) S Henderson, Ballycastle Limousin 240kg £1310 (545) B McCoy, Limousin 270kg £1460 (540) G Rea, Portglenone Shorthorn beef 210kg £1110 (528) S Patterson, Milebush Abondance 290kg £1530 (527) M McDowell, Cushendall Charolais 280kg £1450 (517) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 210kg £1060 (504) Charolais 270kg £1360 (503) J Buick, Kells Limousin 300kg £1510 (503) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 300kg £1500 (500) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1400 (500) S Patterson, Limousin 300kg £1460 (486) and M McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1400 (482).
301kg to 350kg
S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £1880 (552) Limousin 350kg £1880 (537) G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 320kg £1700 (531) J Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg £1780 (523) Limousin 310kg £1610 (519) G Rea, Portglenone Hereford 310kg £1600 (516) PL McKeag, Millisle Limousin 330kg £1700 (515) S McAllister, Charolais 350kg £1800 (514) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £1740 (511) S Moore, Limousin 330kg £1680 (509) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1570 (506) Charolais 310kg £1550 (500) S Moore, Limousin 350kg £1740 (497) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1680 (494) S McAllister, Charolais 320kg £1560 (487) and C Ferris, Charolais 350kg £1670 (477).
351kg and over
H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg £2000 (540) Charolais 400kg £2100 (525) Charolais 390kg £2020 (518) G McClintock, Charolais 390kg £1980 (507) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 390kg £1960 (502) H Osborne, Charolais 440kg £2210 (502) J Buick, Kells Limousin 410kg £2020 (492) H Osborne, Charolais 410kg £2020 (492) PL McKeag, Charolais 460kg £2260 (491) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 400kg £1960 (490) J Buick, Kells Limousin 360kg £1760 (488) R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 360g £1760 (488) D Black, Carnlough Charolais 410kg £2000 (487) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1800 (486) Charolais 420kg £2040 (485) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 370kg £1790 (483).
470kg and over
Pl McKeag, Millisle Charolais 510kg £2420 (475) Limousin 520kg £2460 (473) Charolais 530kg £2500 (471) WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 570kg £2670 (468) PL McKeag, Charolais 480kg £2240 (466) Charolais 480kg £2220 (462) H Osborne, Charolais 490kg £2250 (459) PL McKeag, Limousin 500kg £2280 (456) WJ Shaw, Limousin 610kg £2760 (452) P L McKeag, Charolais 580kg £2600 (448) WJ Shaw, Limousin 610kg £2710 (444) PL McKeag, Charolais 480kg £2120 (441) C Ferris, Charolais 500kg £2180 (436) and P L McKeag, Limousin 480kg £2080 (433) Charolais 540kg £2340 (433) Limousin 520kg £2250 (432).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 300kg £1460 (486) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 250kg £1200 (480) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 240kg £1130 (470) M and F Speers, Charolais 300kg £1370 (456) B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 250kg £1140 (456) S Henderson, Ballycastle Limousin 250kg £1130 (452) B McCoy, Limousin 260kg £1160 (446) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 300kg £1310 (436) G Rea, Hereford 220kg £960 (436) M McDonnell, Charolais 230kg £980 (426) G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue 250kg £1050 (420) S Henderson, Ballycastle Limousin 230kg £960 (417) B McCoy, Limousin 260kg £1080 (415) M McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 270kg £1110 (411) WJ and I A Ross, Randalstown Belgian Blue 190kg £780 (410) and S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 200kg £820 (410).
301kg to 350kg
D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1640 (482) Limousin 320kg £1540 (481) RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £1580 (478) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1510 (471) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 330kg £1540 (466) D Gaston, Limousin 320kg £1480 (462) Limousin 320kg £1480 (462) S Taylor, Charolais 350kg £1600 (457) M and F Speers, Charolais 320kg £1460 (456) B McLoughlin, Limousin 340kg £1540 (452) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 310kg £1380 (445) S Taylor, Charolais 330kg £1450 (439) L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1400 (437) D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1460 (429) and D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1460 (429) Limousin 340kg £1450 (426).
351kg and over
M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 360kg £1650 (458) Charolais 380kg £1720 (452) G McClintock, Limousin 360kg £1620 (450) R P McDonnell, Charolais 360kg £1600 (444) I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 360kg £1600 (444) C Ferris, Charolais 440kg £1920 (436) G McClintock, Limousin 390kg £1680 (430) R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 360kg £1550 (430) D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1620 (426) I and C Hunter, Charolais 380kg £1620 (426) PL McKeag, Charolais 460kg £1940 (421) S Taylor, Charolais 390kg £1640 (420) Charolais 390kg £1600 (410) Charolais 360kg £1450 (402) C Ferris, Charolais 470kg £1860 (395) and B McLoughlin, Limousin 390kg £1540 (394).
Monday (evening) 31st March 2025: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a very steady trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £415, springing ewes to £202, dry hoggets to £370. 156 pet lambs sold to £66 and foster ewes to £290.
Ewes and lambs
I McCluggage, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £415, G Houston, Randalstown 2 Charollais and 4 lambs £415, 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £415, M King, Ballymena 2 Badger and 3 lambs £410, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £410, S McDowell, Gleno 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £405, M Patterson. Nutt's Corner 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £400, M King, Ballymena 2 Mule and 4 lambs £395, S McDowell, Gleno 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £395 x2, I McCluggage, Glarryford 2 Texel and 4 lambs £390, M Patterson, Nutt's Corner 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £385, G Houston, Randalstown 2 Charollais and 4 lambs £385, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £375, J McKay, Cushendun 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £270 and, I Clarke, Cullybackey 1 Texel and 2 lambs £365.
Springing ewes
W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 11 Mule £202, 12 Suffolk £190 and 10 Mule £185.
Dry hoggets
M King, Ballymena 4 Badger £370, 4 Badger £270, 1 Badger £190, S Murphy, Moneymore 8 Cheviot £172 and M Elliott, Armoy 7 Mule £168.
Tuesday 1st April 2025: 280 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.
Heifers sold to £2160 over for a Charolais 610kg £2790 offered by John McIlrath, Ballymena.
Bullocks sold to £2250 over for a Limousin 550kg £2750.
Bullocks
0-500kg
Local farmer Limousin 500kg £2220 (444), J Duffin Limousin 380kg £1630 (429), Limousin 440kg £1870 (425), C Laverty, Toomebridge 2x Belgian Blue 430kg £1800 (418), J Scullion Charolais 500kg £2080 (416), G and C Mulholland, Bellaghy Limousin 450kg £1870 (415), J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £1530 (413), A Bowyer, Ahoghill Limousin 350kg £1440 (411), local farmer Limousin 500kg £2040 (408), G and C Mulholland Limousin 470kg £1900 (404), J Duffin Limousin 430kg £1700 (395), T and S Butler Charolais 460kg £1800 (391), J Minford, Parkgate 2x Belgian Blue 380kg £1480 (389) and AJ and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 450kg £1750 (388).
501kg and over
H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £2500 (463), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 550 £2520 (458), Charolais 590kg £2700 (457), Charolais 610kg £2790 (457), Charolais 560kg £2560 (457), H and J Christe Belgian Blue 610kg £2720 (445), E Kelly, Augher Limousin 610kg £2720 (445), Limousin 580kg £2560 (441), J McIlrath Charolais 600 £2640 (440), Charolais 560kg £2460 (439), H and J Christie Charolais 620kg £2700 (435), A Finlay, Clough Charolais 570kg £2440 (428), J McIlrath Charolais 610kg £2600 (426), C McCroary, Broughshane Charolais 510kg £2170 (425), H and J Christie Charolais 650 (2760 (424) and A Finlay Charolais 640kg £2710 (423).
Heifers
0-500kg
C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 430kg £2050 (476), Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), Charolais 370kg £1670 (451), Charolais 450kg £1970 (437), K D Reid, Craigavon Limousin 430kg £1830 (425), J Duffin, Larne Limousin 390kg £1650 (423), M Bryne, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £2040 (416), A McKnight, Antrim Simmental 290kg £1190 (410), Limousin 380kg £405), J Duffin Limousin 410kg £1660 (404), Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn 330kg £1310 (397), J Duffin Limousin 460kg £1820 (395), Dundrave Properties Shorthorn 430kg £1680 (390), T and S Butler, Aughafetten, Stabiliser 460kg £1790 (389), JS Dunn, Straid Limousin 460kg £1790 (389) and A J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 430kg £1660 (386).
501kg and over
Local farmer Limousin 550kg £2750 (500), C McAllister, Moorfields Abondance 570kg £2255 (395), WE Adamson, Carrickfergus South Devon 650kg £2540 (390), Aubrac 700kg £2720 (388), Aubrac 520kg £2010 (385), M Bryne, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £2000 (384), WE Adamson Aubrac 610kg £2340 (383), R Hood, Broughshane Belgian Blue 520kg £1990 (382), Belgian Blue 550kg £2080 (378), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 540kg £2040, (377), WE Adamson Aubrac 550kg £2060 (374), T.J Turtle, Broughshane Stabiliser 570kg £2125 (372), W Montgomery, Broughshane Abondance 510kg £1900 (372), A and W McIlwain Abondance 530kg £1960 (369), Belgian Blue 540kg £1995 (369), WE Adamson South Devon 650kg £2360 (368).
Wednesday 2nd April 2025: 1838 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday presented to another improved trade.
Fat hoggets sold to £740, for a pair of Texels 20kg £148 presented by William Marshall, Portglenone and to a top per head of £176 for 8 Texels 27kg for J Wilson, Banbridge and a Crossbred 25.5kg for Sam Small, Randalstown.
Fat ewes sold to £272.
Fat hoggets (top per kg)
W Marshall, Portglenone 2 Texel 20kg £148 (740), J Carson, Glarryford 2 Dorset 21kg £155 (738), M J King, Ballymena 2 Dorset 21kg £155 (738), J Mills, Kilwaughter 1 Crossbred 22.5kg £165 (733), J Newell, Ballymoney 1 Texel 21.5kg £156 (727), N and J McKee, Larne 3 Dorset 22kg £160 (727), C Monteith, Ballywalter 15 Texel 22kg £158 (720), C O’Neill, Glenarm 33 Crossbred 23kg £165 (719), J Hamilton, Bangor 4 Texel 20.5kg £147 (717), D Waide, Ballymena 21 Texel 21kg £150 (714), J Steele, Portglenone 42 Texel 23kg £164 (713), P Crothers, Ballynure 20 Crossbred 21kg £149, (711), J A Gillan, Clough 2 Texel 18kg £128 (711), W McBurney, Moorfields 2 Mule 22kg £156 (709), N Houston, Moorfields 8 Texel 23.5kg £166 (708), J Hamilton 9 Texel 21kg £148 (704), J Steele 12 Texel 23.5kg £165 (704), T Sturdy, Ballycarry 15 Suffolk 21.5kg £151 (702), J McAuley, Ballynure 20 Suffolk 22.5kg £158 (702), C Monteith 27 Texel 24kg £167 (697), D McCammon, Larne 7 Suffolk 22.5kg £157 (697) and J McCammon, Larne Suffolk 22.5kg £157 (697).
Top per head
J Wilson, Banbridge 8 Texel 27kg £176, S Small, Randalstown 1 Crossbred 25.2kg £176, B Lyttle, Moorfields 16 Charollais 27.5kg £175, D McClintock, Broughshane 4 Dutch Spotted 27kg £175, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 36 Charollais 25.5kg £174, J Wilson 2 Texel 25.5 £174, B Lyttle 4 Charollais 33.5kg £174, D Blair, Antrim 10 Texel 29.5kg £174, J Newell 2 Easycare 27kg £174, S White, Cloughmills 3 Mule 29kg £174, S Hunter, Bushmills 3 Mule 28.5 £173, D Duffin, Toomebridge 19 Texel 29kg £172, P and S Gibson, Aughafatten 5 Texel 28.5kg £172, J Woodburn, Kells 12 Crossbred 31kg £172, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 24 Easycare 30kg £172, J Newell 12 Suffolk 29kg £171, H McCambridge, Carnlough 19 Texel £171, I Dodds, Glenwherry 17 Texel 25.5 £171, T Duffin, Toomebridge 23 Hampshire 27.5kg £1717, W McBurney, Moorfields 2 Texel 24.5kg £170, W Wylie, Portglenone 30 Mule 27.5 £170, J McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 30.5kg £170 and H Carson, Dundrod 28 Texel 30kg £170
Fat ewes 384
First quality
Suffolk- £140-£248
Texel- £150-£272
Crossbred- £110-£188
Blackface- £90-£122
