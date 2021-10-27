RECORD BREAKING: Watch the moment this champion heifer sold to £4,700 at Markethill

It was a show and sale to remember for Omagh man, Darren McSorley, with his champion heifer smashing records when it sold for £4,700.

The animal weighed 422k (£1,114 per 100k) and was bought by Dessie O’Hanlon.

This was, by far, the most successful event held in many years, with all records being broken.

The reserve heifer was also from Darren McSorley and weighed 378k.

It was sold at £3,100 (£829 per 100k) to Conor McVeigh from Keady.

Things couldn’t get much better for Darren McSorley when another of his heifers placed third and went on to sell at £2,280.

It weighed 384k (£594 per 100k) and was also bought by Conor McVeigh.

A first placed male weanling, again, owned by Darren McSorley, weighed 366k and sold at £1,200 (£328 per 100k).

It was purchased by Eugene McEntee from Crossmaglen.

Second placed male calf was sold by Terence Rooney of Mayobridge.

It weighed 382k and sold for £1,150 (£301 per 100k) and was bought by Dromore man, Wesley Hanna.

All top quality light heifers sold steadily from £260 to £318 per 100k for a 318k Limousin at £1,010 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £315 per 100k for 384k at £1,210 from a Dungannon producer.

A Ballynahinch producer received £860 for 246k (£350 per 100k).

Stronger heifers sold from £240 to £305 per 100k, for 476k at £1,450 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £302 per 100k for 410k at £1,240 for a Portadown producer.

A Dungannon producer received £1,150 for 404k (£285 per 100k).

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £270 to £360 per 100k for 214k at £770 from a Tassagh farmer, followed by £355 per 100k for 234k at £830 from an Armagh producer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £1,070 for 322k (£332 per 100k).

Stronger male weanlings sold from £220 to £278 per 100k for 414k at £1,150 from a Sixmilecross farmer, followed by £273 per 100k for 436k at £1,190 from a Dungannon producer.