Record-breaking year for the heathland species on RSPB nature reserves

The highest ever number of Nightjars have been recorded on RSPB nature reserves in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of reserve teams, volunteers and supporters, a record total of 211 were counted in 2024.

Decades of conservation work to restore heathland habitat has helped turn around the fortunes of this Amber-listed species. Heathland is one of the most threatened habitats in the UK and efforts to protect this vital home for nature can benefit a range of species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nocturnal and exceptionally well-camouflaged, Nightjars are notoriously difficult to see.

European nightjar Caprimulgus europaeus, adult roosting during the day on a log, Dorset, July

Their grey-brown mottled plumage creates the illusion of bark, helping them blend into the ground where they nest.

These unique-looking birds feed on the wing, flying with their mouths open to catch insects which they find with their excellent eyesight.

Nightjars migrate to breed in the UK each summer from their wintering grounds in Central Africa, arriving in late April and May before leaving by August and September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically found on lowland heathland, Nightjar numbers previously declined due to habitat loss and the fragmentation of connected heathland areas.

European nightjar Caprimulgus europaeus, adult female sitting on nest site next to two hunkered chicks, Nottinghamshire, July

Work by the RSPB and other conservation organisations to halt the decline has seen the species move from the Birds of Conservation Concern Red List to the Amber List.

For this, species are assigned to either a Green, Amber or Red list based on increasing levels of conservation concern.

The Amber list considers factors including moderate population declines, rarity, localisation and international importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across RSPB nature reserves, habitat management methods have restored areas of invaluable heathland. At RSPB Minsmere in Suffolk, Nightjar numbers have increased to 24 churring males – their highest since 1996. The reserve team and volunteers have played a key role in this by removing encroaching trees and shrubs from the heathland. This creates open areas where Nightjars can feed and nest, helping their numbers grow.

Nightjar Caprimulgus europaeus, close up at the Lodge RSPB reserve, Sandy, Befordshire.

RSPB Minsmere site manager, Nick Forster, said: “Restoration of heathland across RSPB Minsmere has been on a truly landscape scale. Staff and volunteers have helped connect and enlarge fragmented patches of precious heathland to give wildlife, such as the distinctive Nightjar, the space to thrive.”

Although hard to spot, males produce a unique and robotic “churring” call. Counting the number of Nightjars requires the reserve team and volunteers to set out at dusk and listen to where the male birds are calling from perches or on the ground. In flight, they make a call which sounds like a prop plane with its engine slowing down, spluttering and getting slower and slower with a final ‘splut’ at the end.

Along with many other species, Nightjars are sensitive to human disturbance. The camouflage that hides ground-nesting birds from natural predators can make it hard for people to spot nests. To minimise disturbance, visitors are asked to avoid areas closed to the public, stick to permitted paths and keep dogs on leads under close control on rights of way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick added: “Visiting heathland on a summer evening, the sound of churring Nightjars is everywhere. Their distinctive calls carry a long way and are an amazing wildlife experience. Being able to hear those calls is the perfect reminder that the hard work is paying off. Helping to maintain then increase numbers, and reverse population declines of species like the Nightjar is very rewarding.”

European nightjar Caprimulgus europaeus, adult roosting during the day on a log, Dorset, July

Further success has been seen across the RSPB Arne reserves in Dorset (Arne, Stoborough Heath, Grange Heath and Holton Lee) where an incredible 93 Nightjars have been recorded in the most recent surveys. Habitat efforts have involved removal of invasive Scots Pine, which can shade out heathland vegetation. Gorse is also cut on rotation and a wild grazing system, with free-ranging cattle, ponies and pigs, has created a mosaic of suitable habitat over 1300 hectares.

This year, the RSPB is also working with the BTO and Natural England to carry out a UK-wide heathland bird survey, including Nightjars. This will provide updated range and population estimates to assess how effective heathland management is for these species. The picture from RSPB nature reserves gives hope that the survey results could be positive for this bird and conservationists are calling on the public to volunteer their time and take part: https://www.bto.org/get-involved/volunteer/projects/heathland-birds-survey