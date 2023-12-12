Record bullock sells for £2,400 for 1040kg at Omagh Mart
John McCallan, Fivemiletown 860k £2070; 1040k £2400, C Armstrong, Seskinore 665k £1740; 610k £1650; 675k £1680; 575k £1500, J Gallagher, Beragh 585k £1640, S McNulty, Glenmornan 515k £1400, P T McMenamin, Leglands 550k £1430; 560k £1430, N Farley, Beragh 510k £1330; 470k £1210, G Hannigan, Donaghanie Manse 530k £1380; 485k £1420, Jas McCaughey, Donemana 625k £1585; 590k £1470, W Campbell, Tattykeel 540k £1365, K McNabb, Dooish 520k £1300; 310k £910; 405k £1120, Patk Daly, Carrickmore 405k £1160; 420k £1200; 350k £1020, J Sloan, Irvinestown 460k £1240, Co Armagh Producer 390k £1180; 440k £1260; 425k £1130 and M McCann, Altamuskin 410k £1060.
Heifers
Des McAskie, Mountjoy 700k £2020; 705k £1980; 680k £1890, Noel Tierney, Dungannon 510k £1400; 535k £1400; 530k £1380, Robt Wilson, Baronscourt 555k £1500, E Donnelly, Dromore 445k £1350; 515k £1390; 475k £1220, G Hannigan, Donaghanie Manse 560k £1510 and £1480; 530k £1390, S Johnston, Strabane 555k £1400; 540k £1340, S Carlin, Killeter 615k £1540, Co Armagh Producer, 445k £1200; 440k £1180; 470k £1250, R Grugan Carrickmore 440k £1150, C Noble, Lislap 490k £1260, R Rea, Clanabogan 485k £1240; 495k £1250 and N O’Brien, Carrickmore 455k £1150.
Fat cows
P K Horisk, Errigal 590k £234; 600k £196; 540k £193, T Reaney, Plumbridge 530k £206; 590k £205, M Mullan, Mullaslin 530k £191, T McKinley, Botera 710k £189, J Baird, Douglas Bridge 750k £181, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 630k £177 and J Cowan, Strabane 650k £176.
Friesian cows
D Longwell, Mountjoy 810k £141, B Sloan, Irvinestown 770k £130; 700k £124, C Caldwell, Killen 720k £128; 680k £120; 690k £119 and Thos O’Kane, Leglands 690k £126.
Dropped calves
P Donnelly, Beragh £400 and £375 Limousin bulls; £410 Limousin heifer, C Crumley, Strabane £390 (2) and £370 Angus bulls, A Rennie, Mountjoy £375 Belgian Blue bull, G Davis, Dromore £370 Belgian Blue bull, J Teague, Dromore £365 Simmental bull, H Patterson, Dromore £360 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, P J O’Kane, Omagh £355 Angus bull, B Grimes, Beragh £355 Belgian Blue bull; £325 Belgian Blue heifer and L Turner, Drumquin £325 and £290 Hereford heifers.
Weanlings
John Teague, Letteree £870 and £830 Charolais bulls; £660 Charolais heifer, S McQuaid, Trillick £700 Angus bull, E G Johnston, Ballinamallard £710 (2) Charolais heifers; £690 and £670 Belgian Blue bulls, G Scott, Donemana £625 Simmental bull, R Clarke, Castlederg £620 Angus heifer and S McMenamin, Drumquin £560 Hereford bull.