Record entries and top prices for 2021 Beef and Lamb Championships

With a record number of entries for 2021, an unrivalled turnout of beef cattle competed for renowned Championship titles.

The highly sought-after title of Supreme Champion of the 2021 show was awarded to JCB Commercials from Crossgar. On the night a new trophy in memory of Sam Milliken was revealed and JCB Commercials were the inaugural recipients as they held the title of the top priced animal of the Show selling their champion Limousin sired heifer for £7,500.

The Reserve Champion of show was awarded to the Cochrane Family from Portadown while Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart won the popular Ulster Housewife’s Champion. Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion was awarded to R & L Workman from Larne and the Champion Calf of the show was exhibited by Chris Johnston from Fivemiletown.

The Supreme Champion and the recipient of the coveted Allams Cup at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to JCB Commercials from Crossgar. On the night this exceptional Limousin sired Heifer named Precious won both the Limousin Sired Heifer Class and Champion Limousin title earlier in day before it was awarded the Supreme Champion of the Show. On the night, it was sold for the top price of £7,500 to Yorkshire based butcher Kitson & Sons.

Lambs shown on the day competed for the title of Best Butcher Pair with Andrew McCutcheon from Trillick receiving this prestigious award. Liam Campbell from Carnlough received the title of Reserve Best Butcher Pair.

There was fierce competition within the YFCU classes with the Champion Young Farmer within the cattle classes awarded to Jacob McCauley while the Champion title within the lamb classes was exhibited by Jamie McCutcheon from Trillick.

The Champion Young Handler (8 -12 years old) within the cattle classes and the recipient of the Gary Pickering Cup was exhibited by Alisha Alexander from Randalstown while the Champion Young Handler (13 -16 years old) and recipient of the Stanley Reid Cup was exhibited by Aine McAlister from Aghadowey. In the lamb Young Handler class, Jaden McCutcheon from Trillick took the championship title.

Richard Primrose, Agri Manager for principal sponsor Bank of Ireland UK commented: “We are very proud to partner with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for another year to host this prestigious show and sale. This year’s event proved to be a great success with the hybrid approach of both in-person and online with the live stream, reaching an even bigger audience and ensuring that we were able to connect even more buyers and sellers on the night. We’re delighted to play a role in this popular event and furthermore, continue our support to all of those working in the beef and sheep industries.”

Pictured (L-R) Handler Mark Reid, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, Minister Edwin Poots and Billy Martin, Royal UIster Agricultural Society President

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS commented: “We were delighted to open our doors once again for the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland. With a record number of entries and record-breaking prices, we are delighted with the success of the 2021 Championships at Balmoral Park. Once again our exhibitors pulled out all the stops showcasing an unrivaled selection of beef cattle and lamb and the most prestigious fatstock show and sale of the year.”

She continued: “We are thankful to have the generous backing of our principal sponsor Bank of Ireland and we would also like to extend our thanks to the local cattle and sheep breed clubs and societies, who supported the Championships and kindly contributed towards the prize fund.

“We are proud to be able to run this show and sale to showcase and promote all that is excellent in our production and farming communities as well as highlighting the quality produce from Northern Ireland within the beef and lamb industries.”

Throughout the day, the Championship was streamed live online where thousands of viewers were able to enjoy the spectacular show of beef cattle and lamb classes as well as the highly anticipated auction later in the evening. For those who missed out on the action from the show and sale, they can view it again online on the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championship You Tube channel and Facebook page.

On night, Libby Clarke, RUAS Chair of the Cattle Committee presented this special trophy to Jonathon Neill and handler Mark Reid.

Full results from the Championships can be viewed online at www.beefandlamb.org.uk.

A bumper entry of lambs, calves and prime cattle attracted an influx of potential buyers to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral, with a fantastic feel-good atmosphere throughout the day. Competition right across the board was fierce as the very finest of Northern Ireland’s livestock competed in no less than 60 classes, placed by a team of four judges.

In the cattle rings the day kicked off with a superb show of calves placed by June Dowie, Yorkshire. Taking the top honours here was Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown with his homebred baby Jo Jo sired by Trueman Idol. This exciting prospect caught the eye of many visitors to the event, tipping the scales at 275 kilos and selling for a whopping £5600 (£20 per kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch. It was a clean sweep for Limousin as the Reserve Champion calf brought out by Mark McCartan Crossgar was sired by Foxhill Ourbest. There was plenty of style with this 5 month old steer which weighed in at 308 kilos and was snapped up by Bobby Patterson for £2400 (£12/kg).

Earlier in the day it also received the title of Reserve Limousin Champion. Owen Miskelly from from Ballynahinch bought this Limousin sired heifer named Skedaddle for £7,400 at this premium sale.

The judging reins were handed over to Scottish based James Nesbitt for the beef section, who made swift work of the fantastic entry with some classes reaching over 20 head. Each breed had their turn in the judging ring, culminating in the grand finale which takes place in the sale ring just before the auction begins. All of the breed champions stood side by side in the sale ring, and were truly a magnificent sight to behold. You could have heard a pin drop while James took one final look at each champion before tapping out the magnificent Limousin from the JCB Commercials team as the Supreme Champion of the Show. Clocking up 650 kilos on the weighbridge, auctioneer Richard Beattie was met with a flurry of bids for this beauty, with the hammer going down at £7500 to Kitson Family Butchers, N Yorkshire. Anthony Kitson is a regular buyer at the Royal Beef & Lamb Championships as he sources the very best beef for his successful butchery business.

Billy Martin, President of the RUAS and Richard Primrose, Agri Manager Bank of Ireland presented the beautiful RJ Allams trophy to the JCB team of Gareth Corrie, Johnny Neill and Charlie Beverland.

Limousin continued their domination as the Reserve Supreme Championship was scooped by Nigel & Sandra Cochrane, Portadown. Nicknamed Skedaddle, this homebred daughter of Carmorn Cantona also met with red hot trade selling at £7400 to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch (£12/kg).

Another hotly contested title is the Ulster Housewife’s Championship, judged by Garry Jennings, Mayfly Restaurant, Kesh. He selected a lovely soft fleshed British Blue sired steer from Jack Smyth as his Champion. This one was snapped up by Peita McAlister for The Morning Star, Belfast at £3800. The Reserve Housewives Championship was awarded Robert & Leanne Workman, Kilwaughter with their homebred Trueman Idol daughter “Coco”. This fleshy Limousin heifer realised £2400 and will now feature on the menu at The Morning Star, Belfast.

It took £5800 to secure the Breeding Heifer Champion from the Jalex team of James Alexander, Randalstown. The championship judged by John Kingham, chose “Margot” as the winner from a very strong line up of heifers. In the sales ring she was in high demand with Gary Beacom, Fivemiletown snapping her up. Giving her a tight run in the judging stakes was a British Blue sired heifer from the JCB team, selling to Owen Miskelly at £5100.

Alfie Murray was in charge of the placings in the lamb section, and placed a well matched pair of Beltex lambs from Andrew McCutcheon as his Supreme Champion. These grossed £720 and will now be served up in McGraths Farm Shop, Annacloy. In the reserve spot were a smart pair of Dutch Spotted from Liam Campbell. Derek Hempton, Gortin snapped these up a total of £640.

Pictured (L-R) Handler Matthew Cochrane, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland and Royal UIster Agricultural Society President Billy Martin.

Leading the prices in the lamb ring were a pair of ewe lambs from Adam Donald. Sired by a Suffolk ram these realised a total of £980 and were purchased by Keith Corrigan, Ballinamallard. The same willing buyer also forked out £960 for a pair of Dutch Spotted ewe lambs from Liam Campbell.

Buyers will be in for a treat at Alfie Murray Butchers, Killyleagh as they parted with £700 to secure a pair of Badger Faced lambs presented by Clive Richardson, Lisnaskea.

Leading prices from the sale ring

Prime beef

JCB Commercials £7500 (£11.79p/ kg) to Kitson Butchers, N Yorkshire

Nigel & Sandra Cochrane £7400 (£12.41p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

James Alexander £5800 (£7.53p/kg) to Gary Beacom, Fivemiletown

JCB Commercials £5100 (£6.76p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

Ryan Kerrigan £4500 (£6.73p/kg) to C Johnston, Donegal

James Alexander £4300 (£5.71p/kg) to Richard Black, Artigarvan

James Alexander £3900 (£5.68p/kg) to Hugh Barclay, Scotland

Martin Gallagher £3900 (£6.03p/kg) to David Bothwell, Killadeas

Jack Smyth £3800 (£7.01p/kg) to The Morning Star, Belfast

Jack Smyth £3540 (£5.14p/kg) to Dermot Lunney, Cavan

James Alexander £3500 (£4.53p/kg) to TR Crawford, Newtownstewart

John Gallagher £3200 (£5.31p/kg) to H&M Turner, Swatragh

David Lester £3200 (£6.63p/kg) to C&M Gillespie, Killyleagh

James Alexander £3200 (£.09p/kg) to Ivan Lynn, Armoy

Jacob McAuley £3100 (£5.14p/kg) to Seamus McGuigan, Gortin

JCB Commercials £3000 (3.97p/kg) to Owen Miskelly

James Alexander £3000 (£3.64p/kg) to Ivan Lynn, Armoy

James Alexander £3000 (£4.39p/kg) to D O’Ksne Swatragh

Declan McKenna £2900 (£4.89p/kg) to John Kane

Alan Burleigh £2900 (£5.62p/kg) to D O’Kane, Swatragh

Brian Weatherup £2900 (£4.70p/kg) to H&M Turner, Swatragh

Gordon Cutler £2800 (£4.88p/kg) to Robert Armstrong, Lisburn

James Alexander £2700 (£3.97p/kg) to Kitson Butchers, N Yorkshire

Gordon Cutler £2700 (£5.19p/kg) to JJW Farms, Armagh

Ian McCaughern £2650 (£4.06p/kg) to B Quinn, Dungannon

Thomas Johnston £2650 (£3.89p/kg) to P Keown, Roscor

James Alexander £2600 (£3.29p/kg) to Ed McNeill, Scotland

James Alexander £2550 (£4.48p/kg) to Ed McNeill, Scotland

Nigel & Sandra Cochrane £2500 (£4.38p/kg) to Mc Entee’s Butchers, Crossmaglen

Jack Smyth £2500 (£3.30p/kg) to Kitson Butchers, N Yorkshire

Gordon Cutler £2500 (£3.96p/kg) to Tony Morning, Donegal

Alan Veitch £2450 (£3.64p/kg) to Kitcson Butchers, N Yorkshire

R & L Workman £2400 (£4.63p/kg) to The Morning Star

RH Sinnamon £2400 (£3.83p/kg) to Foyle Omagh Meats

Robert Miller £2300 (£3.39p/kg) to the Morning Star, Belfast

Eamon Healy £2300 (£3,72p/kg) to Hugh Barclay, Scotland

Andrew Mackey £2250 (£3.16p/kg) to J Stephens, Portadown

Thomas Johnston £2250 (£3.83p/kg) to S Hughes, Katesbridge

Malachy McGrath £2200 (£3.47p/kg) to Foyle Omagh Meats

JCB Commercials £2200 (£3.31p/kg) to Kitson Butchers, N Yorkshire

JCB Commercials £2200 (£2.89p/kg) to H Barclay, Scotland

Martin O Neill £2100 (£5.02p/kg) to S Murnion, Kilkeel

Knockagh Livestock £2100 (£3.16p/kg) to Foyle Omagh Meats

Calves

Chris Johnston £5600 (£20.28p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

R & N McIlwaine £4300 (£12.79p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

Alan Farlow £3900 (£11.53p/kg) to Johnny Neill, Downpatrick

Sean McCaughey £3800 (£10.85p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

R & N McIlwaine £3000 (£3.64p/kg) to Karl Lappin, Poyntzpass

Blackwater Limousins £3000 (£9.14p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

Leonard Bros £2450 (£7.65p/kg) to Kieran McGee, Pettigo

Mark McCartan £2400 (£8.10p/kg) to Bobby Patterson, Omagh

Blackwater Limousins £2400 (£6.74p/kg) to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch

Michelle Wright £2250 (£5.59p/kg) to K O Hare, Newry

Michelle Wright £2100 (£3.98p/kg) to M Doyle, Newry

Leonard Bros £1800 (£5.29p/kg) to K O Hare Hilltown

Leonard Bros £1600 (£5.22p/kg) to K & S Lappin, Poyntzpass

Alan Burleigh £1550 (£5.57p/kg) to G Ringland, Katesbridge

Lambs

Adam Donald £490 to Keith Corrigan, Ballinamallard

Liam Campbell £480 to Keith Corrigan, Ballinamallard

Andrew McCutcheon £360 to McGrath Farm Shop, Annacloy

A & C Richardson £350 to Alfie Murray Butchers, Killyleagh

Liam Campbell £320 to D Hempton, Gortin

Gary Beacom £310 to The Morning Star

D&A McCrea £300 to C Lagan, Derry

Ian Colville £250 to G McGerrigle, Donemana

Tommy Jackson £240 to Alfie Murray Butchers, Killyleagh

Alan Hempton £220 to Glenpark Estate, Omagh

Liam Campbell £210 to G Christie, Derry

D&A McCrea £210 to C Lagan, Derry

Liam Campbell £200 to G Christie, Derry

Kenneth Preston £200 to Glenpark Estate, Omagh

Jonathan McKelvey £200 to E Gould, Garvagh

Kenneth Preston £200 to Lee Bowden, Stewartstown

The Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart. On the night the British Blue sired steer was purchased by popular Belfast restaurant the Morning Star for £3,800. Pictured (L-R) Exhibitor Jack Smyth, Ulster Housewife’s Judge Garry Jenning, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, Minister Edwin Poots and Royal UIster Agricultural Society President Billy Martin.

Peita McAlister from Morning Star purchased the Ulster Housewife’s Champion for £3,800 at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland. Peita is pictured alongside exhibitor Jack Smyth.

The Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to R & L Workman from Larne with their homebred Limousin sired heifer Coco. On the night the Morning Star, Belfast purchased this fantastic animal for £2,400. Pictured (L-R) Handler Victoria Workman, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland and Royal UIster Agricultural Society President Billy Martin.

The 2nd Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Miss Shauna McKenna from Clogher. The Limousin sired steer named Socks was bought by John Kane for £2,900. Pictured (L-R) Declan McKenna, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland and Royal UIster Agricultural Society President Billy Martin.

The Champion Charolais and recipient of the Charolaid cup at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart. Earlier in the day, this superb animal won the Charolais Sired Heifer class before gaining the overall Charolais Championships. Daniel McMullan from Maghera purched the heifer for £2,050. Pictured on the night with the winning heifer was Emma McElhill.

The Reserve Champion Charolais at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was presented to Henry Sinnamon from Dungannon. On the night Foyle Omagh Meats purchased the animal for £2,400. Pictured with the winning heifer was owner Henry Sinnamon.

The Champion Hereford and overall Native Champion at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to JCB Commercials. On the night the Hereford sired heifer was purchased by Owen Miskelly from Ballynahinch for for £3,000. Pictured (L-R) Handler Lucy Rodgers, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland and Royal UIster Agricultural Society President Billy Martin.

The Champion Hereford and overall Native Champion at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to JCB Commercials. During the sale the Champion animal was sold for £3,000 to Owen Miskelly from Ballynahinch. Pictured alongside handler Lucy Rodgers was James Graham from the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association.

The Champion Beef Shorthorn at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Thomas Johnston from Toome. On the night he was pictured with the Shorthorn sired Heifer which sold for £2,250 to Samual Hughes from Katesbridge.

The Champion Beef Shorthorn at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was purchased by Samual Hughes from Katesbridge for £2,250. Samuel is pictured alongside the winning animal with handler Angela Griffen on behalf of exhibitor Thomas Johnston.

The Reserve Champion Beef Shorthorn at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was presented to the Sinnamon family from Dungannon. On the night the heifer was sold to Foyle Omagh Meats for £1,800. Pictured (L-R) Henry Sinnamon, Ben Sinnamon and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland.

The Champion Simmental at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to James Alexander from Randalstown. The champion heifer sold for £2,600 to Ed McNeill from Dumfries and Galloway. Pictured with the winning animal is handler Jennifer Hyslop.

The Reserve Champion Simmental at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was exhibited by David Lester from Keady. The reserve heifer sold for £3,200 to Clive and Mark Gillespie from Killylea. Pictured (L-R) Handler Lucy Rodgers and Richard Primrose Bank of Ireland.

The Champion British Blue and recipient of the British Blue Cup at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to James Alexander from Randalstown. The champion heifer sold for £3,200 to Ivan Lynn from Armoy. Pictured (L-R) James Alexander and his daughter Alisha Alexander.

The Reserve Champion British Blue at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was presented to Knockagh Livestock from Knockagh. During the sale, Foyle Omagh Meats purchased this heifer for £2,100. Pictured (L-R) Handler Laura Irvine and Jim Irvine.

The Champion Aberdeen Angus and recipient of the Aberdeen Angus Cup at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Mr Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart. Anthong Kitson from Kitson and Sons Butchers in North Yorkshire purchased the champion heifer for £2,500. Pictured (L-R) Handler Jake Robinson and exhibitor Jack Smyth.

The Reserve Champion Aberdeen Angus at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was presented to exhibior Malachy McGrath (pictured) from Downpatrick. Foyle Omagh Meats puchased the animal for £2,200.

The Champion British Blonde and recipient of the British Blonde Cup at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to from James Alexaner from Randalstown. Ed McNeill from Dumfries and Galloway purchased the Champion heifer on the night for £2,550. Pictured on the night with the winning animal was handler Jennifer Hyslop.

The Reserve Champion British Blonde at the 2021 Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was presented to Gordon Cutler from Enniskillen. On the night the heifer was purchased for £2,500 by Tony Morning from Letterkenny.

The Any other Breed Champion at the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to James Alexander from Randalstown. Anthony Kitson from Kitson & Sons butchers in Yorkshire purchased the champion animal for £2,700.

The title of Champion Calf at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland, was awarded to Chris Johnston from Fivemiletown. Billy Martin, Royal UIster Agricultural Society President presented Chris with the Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup provided by the Royal Smithfield Club. On the night the Champion Calf sold for £5,600 and was purchased by the Miskelly family from Ballynahinch.

The Reserve Champion Calf at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was presented to Mark McCartan from Downpatrick. The reserve champion sold for £2,400 to B. Patterson. Pictured (L-R) Mark McCartan and handler Katrina Killen.

The title of the Best Butcher Pair at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was awarded to Andrew McCutcheon from Trillick. On the night this superb pair of Beltex Lambs (36 – 42.5kg) won their Beltex class before being award the pretegious Best butcher Pair title. On the night they were purchased by the McGrath Farmshop in Annacloy for £360 per head. Judge Alfie Murray, Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland and RUAS President Billy Martin joins Jaden, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon.

The Reserve Best Butcher Pair at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Liam Campbell from Carnlough. The reserve champion Dutch Spotted lambs won the Dutch Spotted (Over 42.5kg) earlier in the night. During the auction they were sold for £320 per head to D. Hempton from Gortin, Tyrone. Pictured (LR) on the night with the two reserve Dutch Spotted lambs were Richard Primrose, Alfie Murrray Judge, Billy Martin Liam Campbell Mark Hamill

The best pair of Beltex lambs (Over 42.5kg) at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland, was awared to Gary Beacom from Fivemiletown. The champion pair sold for £310 per head to popular Belfast Restaurant, the Morning Star. Pictured (L-R) Adrain Liggett & Gary Beacom

The best pair of Charollais lambs (Over 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was exhibited Michael Diamond from Garvagh. On the night they sold for £190 per head to Alan William Robert from Gervetagh. Pictured (L-R) Kyle Diamond and Josh Hamilton.

The best overall pair of Suffolk lambs (Over 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was exhibited by TommyJackson from Saintfield. On the night the pair of Sufflok lambs was purchased by Alfie Murray. Pictured (L-R) Clive Richardson and Tommy Jackson

The best pair of Texel lambs (Over 42.5kg) was exhibited by Michael Diamond from Garvagh. On the night the pair of texel lambs was sold to Glenpark Estate. Pictured (L-R) Kyle Diamond and Josh Hamilton

The award for the best pair of Dorset lambs (36kg – 42.5kg) was exhibited by William Carson from Ballymena. On the night Alfie Murray from Alfie Murray Butchers purchased the winning lambs for £155 per head. Pictured (L-R) William Carson Karen Carson

The award for the best pair of Dorset lambs (Over 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by William Carson from Ballymena. On the night Alfie Murray from Alfie Murray Family Butchers purchased the winning lambs for £170 per head. Pictured (L-R) Karen Carson and William Carson

The best overall pair of Dutch Spotted lambs (36kg – 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland was exhibited by Liam Campbell from Carnlough. On the night, Keith Corrigan from Ballinamallard purchased the lambs for £480 per head.

The award for best of any other breed lambs (36kg – 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by A&C Richardson from Maguiresbridge. Pictured (L-R) Jaden McCutcheon and Jamie McCutcheon

The award for best of any other breed lambs (over 42.5kg) at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by A&C Richardson from Maguiresbridge. Alfie Murray from Alfie Murray Family Butchers purchased the lambs for £350 per head. Pictured (L-R) Jaden McCutcheon & Jamie McCutcheon

The award for the best pair of Commerical lambs (Over 36 - 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by David Neill from Downpatrick. On the night the pair of lambs was sold for £140 per head to Glenpark Estate.

The award for the best pair of Commerical lambs (Over 42.5kg) at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Adam Donald from Omagh. Pictured (L-R) Courtney Dodds and Adam Donald. On the night the pair of lambs was sold for £190 per head to Glenpark Estate.

The Champion Young Farmer within the cattle classes at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Jacob McCauley. On the night the champion animal was purchased for £3,100 by Seamus McGuigan from Gortin, Tyrone. Picuted (L-R) exhibitor Jacob McCauley and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland.

The Reserve Young Farmer within the cattle classes at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Matthew Cochrane and purchased by Eugene McEntee Butchers in Crossmaglen. Exhibitor Matthew Cochrane is pictured with the reserve champion.

The Champion Young Farmer within the lamb classes at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Jamie McCutcheon from Trillick. On the night the pair of lambs was sold for £190 per head to Glenpark Estate. Pictured (L-R) Jamie McCutcheon, judge Alfie Murray and Jaden McCutcheon.

The Reserve Young Farmer within the lamb classes at the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Zara Preston from Omagh. On the night the pair of lambs was sold for £190 per head to Glenpark Estate. Pictured (L-R) Zara Primrose ,Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, Janice Primrose and Royal Ulster Agricultural President Billy Martin.

The Champion Young Handler ( 8 -12 years old) within the cattle classes and the recipient of the Gary Pickering Cup at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Alisha Alexander from Randalstown.

The Champion Young Handler (13 -16 years old) within the cattle classes and the recipient of the Stanley Reid Cup at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Aine McAlister from Aghadowey.

The Champion Young Handler within the lamb classes at the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was exhibited by Jaden McCutcheon from Trillick Pictured (L-R) Judge June Dowie, Richard Primrose Bank of Ireland and Royal Ulster Agricultural President Billy Martin alongside young handler champion Jaden McCutcheon.