This year, Gigginstown offered an exceptional group of 45 pedigree animals – 25 strong bulls aged between 18 and 20 months, as well as 20 females.

A combination of on-farm sale conducted by Ballyjamesduff Mart and over 300 registered online bidders using the MartEye platform saw record demand with 21 of the 22 pedigree bulls, and all 20 in-calf and maiden heifers selling for a record average price of just over €4,500.

This year’s 21 bull draft featured a majority of four and five star rated animals bred from breed champions Liss Maxy, Carrigroe Nelson and Luddenmore Kingkong. This led to a new record average bull price of €4,815 and a top price of €7,600 for the 18-month-old Gigginstown King Mambo.

Pictured at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale on Saturday 22 April.

Gigginstown offered 20 heifers for sale (14 in calf and six maidens) selling for a record total price of €84,000 and an average of €4,200.

The 19-month-old heifer Gigginstown Pelican Brief in calf to Irish Angus Champion Mogeely Dram made the top price of €7,500.

To celebrate this record-breaking sale, Gigginstown House Angus will donate a cheque for €7,600 (the top price at the sale) to The Crumlin Children’s Hospital Fundraising.

Gigginstown farm manager, Joe O’Mahony, commented: “We were delighted to welcome large crowds to our 21st annual Angus sale. With record crowds and record online bidders, this year’s very strong prices are a testament to the popularity of the pedigree Angus breed and the success of the Certified Angus Beef Program here in Ireland.

Record crowds, both in person and online, attended Saturday’s 21st annual Giggintown House Angus Sale.

“We sincerely thank all of our buyers, and our sponsors for their support and we wish them every success with their stock.

“As always, Gigginstown House Angus will stand behind every animal we sell. If any other breeders wish to join in the Gigginstown Angus success story, please call or visit us at any time as we will always have a young bull or a five star heifer suitable for every dairy or beef breeder.

“We also wish to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart and MartEye for all their help in holding such a successful on-farm and online pedigree sale,” Joe added.