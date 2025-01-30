Record prices for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £2756
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Beef cows to 307p for 750kg at £2302.
Friesian cows to 217p for 560kg at £1085.
Beef heifers to 358p for 730kg at £2613.
Beef bullocks to 368p for 550kg at £2024 and to a top per head of £2756 for 770kg.
Friesian bullocks to 298p for 790kg at £2354.
Beef cows
B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 750kg £2302 (307), S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 700kg £2128 (304), 740kg £2249 (304), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 770kg £2302 (299), S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 730kg £2182 (299), J K Currie, Ballymena Charolais 840kg £2478 (295), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1909 (285), C Bateson, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1376 (280), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 710kg £1980 (279), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 730kg £2007 (275), J K Currie, Ballymena Charolais 940kg £2556 (272), R and J Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 610k £1659 (272), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1863 (270), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £1593 (270) and W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 580kg £1566 (270).
Friesian cows
Local farmer 500kg £1085 (217), M Gordon, Clough 670kg £1299 (194), D Wallace, Antrim 750kg £1410 (188), J F Smith, Islandmagee 670kg £1232 (184), 720kg £1267 (176), R Alexander, Cloughmills 690kg £1200 (174), J Blair, Larne 690kg £1193 (173), R Alexander, Cloughmills 750kg £1290 (172), D Marcus, Glenarm 770kg £1309 (170), W T Robinson, Glenarm 740kg £1258 (170), A Hoey, Glenwherry 620kg £1004 (162), D Wallace, Antrim 610kg £982 (161), A Hoey, Glenwherry 500kg £780 (156), C Casey, Cloughmills 650kg £1001 (154) and local farmer 500kg £760 (152).
Beef heifers
R Sinnamon, Pomeroy Charolais 730kg 2613 (358), Limousin 700kg £2492 (356), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 560kg £1971 (352), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 660kg £2296 (348), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 600kg £2070 (345), 610kg £2098 (344), A Finlay, Clough Charolais 690kg £2346 (340), N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 510kg £1734 (340), 620kg £2095 (338), 480kg £1622 (338), D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 760kg £2462 (324), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 580kg £1861 (321), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 550kg £1760 (320), S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 670kg £2123 (317), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 570kg £1801 (316) and M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 700kg £2205 (315).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
Local farmer Limousin 550kg £2024 (368) S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £1976 (366) R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £2671 (366) Limousin 700kg £2548 (364) S Kelly, Limousin 530kg £1908 (360) R McCurdy, Limousin 740kg £2664 (360) local farmer, Abondance 640kg £2304 (360) R McCurdy, Limousin 770kg £2756 (358) local farmer, Abondance 600kg £2112 (352) Limousin 560kg £1960 (350) R McCurdy, Limousin 680kg £2366 (348) Limousin 770kg £2671 (374) S Kelly, Limousin 550kg £1903 (346) local farmer Charolais 700kg £2422 (346) S Kelly, Limousin 530kg £1823 (344) and local farmer Charolais 580kg £1995 (344).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
R McCurdy, Limousin 770kg £2756, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Sal 820kg £2730, Simmental 850kg £2711, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 770kg £2671, Limousin 730kg £2671, TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 840kg £2671, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2664, TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 810kg £2648, DJ Browne, Bushmills Charolais 800kg £2600, N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh, 850kg £2584, DJ Browne Charolais 820kg £2566, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £2548, DJ Browne, Abondance 860kg £2528, Charolais 780kg £2519, N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 830kg £2465 and D and F Kinney, Charolais 740kg £2464.
Friesian bullocks
C Richmond, Coleraine 790kg £2354 (298) T Duffin,730kg £1941 (266) 810kg £2025 (250) and R McNabney, Broughshane 480kg £1089 (227) 450kg £999 (222).
Monday (evening) 27th January 2025: 505 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening met an improved trade.
Breeders sold to £430 for 1 Dutch Spotted with 2 lambs at foot and in-lamb ewes to £310 for 6 mules.
Store lambs to £135 for 10 Texels.
Ewe lambs to £129 for 7 Border Leicesters and pet lambs to £38.
Ewes with lambs at foot
Whites Livestock, Maghera 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £430, Scott Brothers, Limavady 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £410, I McCluggage, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £390, D Brown, Rasharkin 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £380, Whites Livestock, Maghera 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £380, J Spence, Antrim 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £375, Whites Livestock, Maghera 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £370, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £340, J Spence, Antrim 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £335, A Ritchie, Limavady 1 Shropshire and 2 lambs £330, C Cannon, Newtownards 2 Charollais and 4 lambs £320, Whites Livestock, Maghera 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £320, Scott Brothers, Limavady 2 Mule and 4 lambs £295, C Cannon, Newtownards 2 Kerryhill and 3 lambs £275, Scott Brothers, Limavady 1 Texel and 1 lamb £270 and R Adams, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £255.
In-lamb ewes
W Adams, Ballymena 6 Mule £310, £285, £270, N Hamilton, Moorfields 9 Suffolk £262, W Adams, Ballymena 6 Mule £260, 8 Mule £260, A Adams, Ballymena 7 Mule £260 x2, W Adams, Ballymena 7 Mule £245, £240, J McCamley, Carrickfergus 5 Texel £235, K Steele, Islandmagee 2 Dutch Spotted £230, M Ferguson, Islandmagee 8 Mule £228 and S and O Quigg, Garvagh 6 Mule £225, £220.
Store lambs
M Baird, Raloo 10 Texel £135, N Cymble, Newtownabbey 5 Texel £134.50, E Sherratt, Carrickfergus 4 Texel £131, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Dutch Spotted £128, W Holland, Doagh 5 Charollais £127, A Adams, Broughshane 2 Dutch Spotted £119, J McCamley, Carrickfergus 5 Texel £119, Earls Abbey, Newtownabbey 7 Texel £117, A Thompson, Islandmagee 15 Texel £115 and S Gormley, Caudy 16 Suffolk £110.
Tuesday 28th January 2025: 180 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1620 over for a Limousin 580kg at £2100.
Heifers sold to £1380 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1890 offered by Barnwell farms, Newtownards.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
Local farmer Charolais 490kg £1910 (389), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 480kg £1860 (387), local farmer Limousin 480kg £1740 (362), 500kg £1800 (360), 410kg £1475 (359), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1355 (356), V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1460 (356), D Gordon, Portglenone Simmental 410kg £1460 (356), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 450kg £1600 (355), V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1580 (351), local farmer Limousin 460kg £1600 (347), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg £1390 (347), Barnwell Farms, Newtownards Charolais 490kg £1680 (342), M McKeown, Cushendall Stabiliser 420kg £1430 (340), D Gordon, Portglenone Simmental 450kg £1530 (340) and H McRoberts, Ballinderry Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1700 (340).
Over 500kg
Local farmer Limousin 580kg £2100 (362), Barnwell Farms, Newtownards Charolais 550kg £1980 (360), local farmer Charolais 540kg £1930 (357), Barnwell Farms, Newtownards Charolais 530kg £1890 (356), local farmer Charolais 570kg £2000 (350), 540kg £1880 (348), R Kennedy, Crumlin Charolais 670kg £2300 (343), 680kg £2320 (341), D Gordon, Portglenone Simmental 510kg £1735 (340), local farmer Charolais 600kg £2040 (340), J Crawford, Gracehill Charolais 610kg £2070 (339), T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1750 (336), local farmer Charolais 620kg £2080 (335), R Kennedy, Crumlin Limousin 640kg £2140 (334), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 650kg £2170 (333) and T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1800 (333).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Barnwell Farms, Newtownards Charolais 460kg £1785 (388) Limousin 490kg £1770 (361) Charolais 470kg £1650 (351) Charolais 450kg £1570 (348) J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg £1510 (343) Barnwell Farms, Charolais 470kg £1600 (340) J Gault, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1390 (339) R McNabney, Broughshane Sal 480kg £1620 (337) J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg £1550 (337) C and I Mills, Glenarm Abondance 420kg £1400 (333) D Gordon, Portglenone Simmental 440kg £1455 (330) M McKeown, Cushendall Stabiliser 440kg £1435 (326) V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1500 (326) J Gault, Limousin 450kg £1465 (325) R McNabney, Limousin 440kg £1430 (325) and S Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £1580 (322).
501kg and over
Barnwell Farms, Newtownards Charolais 510kg £1890 (370) Limousin 510kg £1700 (333) P and S Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 570kg £1860 (326) Barnwell Farms, Charolais 520kg £1660 (319) T Hamill, Broughshane Charolais 540kg £1720 (318) P and S Gibson , Aughafatten Charolais 580kg £1830 (315) Charolais 560kg £1750 (312) R McNabney, Limousin 510kg £1590 (311) K and M Gawn, Kells Abondance 520kg £1615 (310) P and S Gibson, Charolais 520kg £1590 (305) M McKewon, Stabiliser 530kg £1620 (305) P and S Gibson, Charolais 520kg £1580 (303) Charolais 530kg £1610 (303) Charolais 550kg £1665 (302) C and I Mills, Glenarm Abondance 510kg £1540 (302) and P and S Gibson, Charolais 570kg £1710 (300).
Wednesday 29th January 2025: A smaller entry of 1528 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.
Fat ewes sold to 702p for 31 Texels 22.5kg at £158 presented by Nigel Wilson, Ballymena and to a top per head of £170 for a heavy Texel from John McFall, Broughshane.
Fat ewes sold to £282.
Fat lambs (1140)
Top per kg
D Kennedy, Ballyclare 2 Dorset 15kg £119 (793) A Dodd, Saintfield 10 Dorset 15.5kg £116 (748) N Wilson, Ballymena 31 Texel 22.5kg £158 (702) I McNeice, Toomebridge 5 Texel 22kg £153.50 (697) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 22 Texel 21.5kg £149 (693) P Goulden, Doagh 3 Texel 21.5kg £148 (688) L Gordon, Broughshane 40 Texel 22.5kg £154 (684) C and R McKeown, 26 Texel 21.5kg £147 (683) O McCullough, Islandmagee 3 Suffolk 21.5kg £147 (683) J Lynn, Cullybackey 4 Texel 22.5kg £153.50 (682) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 9 Texel 23.5kg £160 (680) M Brennan, Larne 1 Charollais 20kg £136 (680) B McKeown, 3 Texel 20kg £136 (680) J McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 20kg £136 (680) Amy McConnell, Templepatrick 13 Dorset 19kg £129 (679) I Montgomery, 14 Texel 23kg £156 (678) J McIlrath, Ballymena 27 Texel 24kg £162.50 (677) A Dodd, 20 Dorset 20kg £135 (675) N Wilson, 3 Texel 17.5kg £118 (674) local farmer, 7 Texel 23kg £155 (673) Galbraith Brothers, 12 Texel 22.5kg £151.50 (673) M Esler, 11 Texel 25kg £168 (672) D Mills, Glenarm 22 Texel 22.5kg £151 (671) and AT Lowry, 31 Texel 22.5kg £150.50 (668).
Top per head
J McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 32.5kg £170, J Clarke, Gracehill 1 Dutch Spotted 35kg £168, D Taggart, Randalstown 17 Suffolk 32.5kg £168, M Esler, Deerfin 11 Texel 25kg £168, I McNeice, Toomebridge 8 Texel 25.5kg £167, W Holland, Doagh 14 Suffolk 25.5kg £167, F McNeilly, Glarryford 11 Texel 25.5kg £166, S Simms, 18 Dorset 25.5kg £165.50, M Brennan, Larne 14 Charollais 26kg £165, P Dowds, Glarryford 6 Texel 25kg £165, J McFall, 1 Texel 25kg £165, G Hayes, 30 Texel 28kg £165, P Goulden, 6 Texel 25kg £164.50, G Warwick, 6 Texel 25kg £164.50, A Montgomery, 16 Texel 25kg £163, Amy McConnell, 3 Dorset 25kg £163, S Hunter, Bushmills 20 Suffolk 27.5kg £163, H Alexander, Glenarm 9 Suffolk 27kg £163, J McIlrath, Ballymena 27 Texel 24kg £162.50, Beltoy Farm, 2 26kg £162, G Forsythe, Cloughmills 23 Suffolk 25kg £162, C Connon 17 Suffolk 26kg £162, CJA and P Crawford, Clough 36 Charollais 26.5kg £161.50 and J McQuiston, 22 Texel 24.5kg £161.50.
Fat ewes 388
First quality
Suffolk - £130 - £198
Texel – £150 - £282
Crossbred - £100 - £75
Blackface - £80 - £110
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.