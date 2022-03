Record prices for heifers at Saintfield

Record prices paid for Heifers - £1940 for a BB, with other heifers selling to 370p per kg - 520kg £1920.

FAT CATTLE: 115 Fats sold to serious trade of £1771 for a 770kg Lim Cow, £230 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1286 for a 830kg, £155 per 100kg.

Quality Fr Cows selling from £140 - £155 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Ballynahinch Producer Limousin Cow 770kg £230 £1771, Ballyhalbert Producer, AA Bullock 750kg £230 £1725, Lim Bullock 690kg £220 £1518, Crumlin Producer Lim Bullock 700kg £235 £1645, Carryduff Producer AA Cow 860kg £191 £1642, Char Cow 730kg £174 £1270, Lisburn Producer Char Bull 1090kg £143 £1558, Crumlin Producer Char Cow 740kg £202 £1494, Comber Producer AA Cows 670kg £216 £1447, 690kg £204 £1407, 620kg £216 £1339, Sim Cow 600kg £216 £1296, Kircubbin Producer Lim Cow 750kg £190 £1425, Clough Producer AA Cows 860kg £160 £1376, 810kg £167 £1352, 770kg £164 £1262, 670kg £187 £1252, 670kg £162 £1085, Lisburn Producer Lim Cow 560kg £242 £1355, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 830kg £155 £1286, 790kg £149 £1177, Castlereagh Producer Fr Cows 840kg £152 £1276, 740kg £148 £1095, Dromara Producer Shorthorn Cow 730kg £167 £1219, Ballynahinch Producer BB Cow 660kg £180 £1188, Boardmills Producer Sim Bullock 600kg £192 £1152, Dromara Producer FR Cows 770kg £145 £1116, 770kg £144 £1108, 790kg £139 £1098, Killyleagh Producer Fr Cow 790kg £141 £1113, Crumlin Producer Fr Cows 740kg £148 £1095, Lisburn Producer Hol Cow 780kg £137 £1068 , Comber Producer 730kg £146 £1065, Crumlin Producer Fr Cow 670kg £155 £1045, Groomsport Producer BGA Cow 630kg £165 £1039.

HEIFERS; 90 sold to a Record trade of £1940 for a 670kg BB (290) with another BB from the same pen selling to £1920 for a 520kg (370)

Leading Prices; Crossgar producer BB Heifers 670kg £1940, 520kg £1920, Killinchy producer Lims 590kg £1400, 490kg £1170, Kircubbin producer Lim 540kg £1390, Crossgar producer Lims 570kg £1390, 500kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Lims 500kg £1185, Bangor producer BBs 520kg £1160, 510kg £1120, 500kg £1060, 500kg £1055, 470kg £1020, Crossgar producer Sims 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, Ballynahinch producer Chars 450kg £1040, 430kg £1035, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1005.

BULLOCKS; 80 sold to a flying trade of £1560 for a 620kg Char (252) with lighter sorts selling to £1215 for a 430kg Char (283)

Leading Prices; Belfast producer Chars 620kg £1560, 600kg £1510, 570kg £1490, 540kg £1250, Ballygowan producer Chars 500kg £1255, 470kg £1210, 400kg £1130, Tandragee producer Chars & Lims 430kg £1215, 410kg £1130, 400kg £1100, Crossgar producer Hers 530kg £1170, 520kg £1150, Comber producer Lims 390kg £1100, 390kg £1080, 400kg £1070, 390kg £1000.

SUCKLED CALVES; over 100 Sold to £1115 for a 380kg Char Bullock (294)

Leading Prices; Comber producer Char Bullocks 380kg £1115, 380kg £1090, 380kg £1070, 340kg £990, Ballynahinch producer Char Bullocks 390kg £1080, 360kg £1025, 350kg £1000, Tandragee producer Lim Bulls 400kg £1060, 410kg £1060, 330kg £960, 330kg £930, Downpatrick producer Lim Heifers 400kg £1060, 400kg £1010, Ballynahinch producer Daq Bull 400kg £1040.