Record prices for prime lambs at Massereene

Prices: Lisburn Producer 6 Lambs 20.5kg at 112.50. = 548p. Dundrod Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg at 123. = 523p. Aghalee Producer 5 Lambs 24kg at 125.50. = 523p. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 24.5kg at 127. = 518p. Ballyutoag Producer 8 Lambs 23kg at 119. = 517p. Lisburn Producer 21 Lambs 21kg at 109. = 519p. Raloo Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 123.50. = 514p. Kells Producer 20 Lambs 21kg at 108. = 514p. Larne Producer 2 Lambs 21kg at 108. = 514p. Ballinderry Producer 14 Lambs 22.5kg at 115.50. = 513p. Aghalee Producer 8 Lambs 20.5kg at 104.50. = 510p. Ballinderry Producer 8 Lambs 23.5kg at 119.50. = 508p. Dundrod Producer 11 Lambs 21kg at 106. = 504p. Larne Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 116. = 504p, Islandmagee Producer 11 Lambs 22.5kg at 113. – 502p. Aldergrove Producer 8 Lambs 23.5kg at 118. = 502p. Ballinderry Producer 7 Lambs 23kg at 115. = 500p. Crumlin Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 115. = 500p. Mallusk Producer 5 Lambs 22.5kg at 112.50. = 500.