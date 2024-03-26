Record prices for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £300

Demand was fierce on Monday at Gortin Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Record prices this week as the yard was filled to capacity.

Fat lambs sold to £195/38kg, store lambs £126, fat ewes £300, foster ewes £195, ewes and lambs £230 and pet lambs £30.

Fat lambs

John McConnell £195/38kg, JD Fulton £193/33kg, K Quinn £188/28kg, Chris McAweaney £188/32kg, Colin Mullin £183.50/33kg, Norman McConnell £182/29kg, Adrian McKelvey £182/31kg, Trevor Turkington £174/27kg, William Taggart £174/30kg, Brendan Molloy £172/28kg, John McConnell £172/28kg, Stephen Doherty £171/29kg, Stanley Hopper £171/26kg, Bernard Ward £171/26kg, Jake Gilmurray £171/28kg, Robert Lennox £170/25kg, Graeme Hawkes £169/23kg, A Moore £168/24kg, David Fleming £168, Seamus Kelly £167/28kg, William Rankin £166/25kg, R Harpur £166/26kg,£165/28kg, P Murray £165/23kg, Chris McCaweaney £164/25kg, Ciaran McEldowney £163/kg, R Harpur £165/28kg, A Moore £162/25kg, £160/24kg, £160/24kg, P Murray £161/25kg, Adrian McKelvey £161/25kg, M McGurk £160.50, Philip Parke £159/24kg, William Taggart £157/26kg, Adam Donald £157/24kg, James Hemphill £157/24kg, Raymond Harkness £156, Nigel Loughlin £155/27kg, Chris McAweaney £155/24kg, Maurice Bingham £154/23kg, John McConnell £153/22kg, R Harpur £152/28kg, Seamus Kelly £150/24kg, Ivan Swaile £150/24kg, P Foster £150/22kg and J Watters £150/22kg.

Store lambs

John Conway £126, £126, Keith McAdoo £126, Samuel McCullagh £124, Mark McCanny £120, William Taggart £120, John Conway £120, Ryan O'Hara £117, Mark McCanny £113, Eamon McCormack £111, Eamon Conroy £110, Robert Lennox £110, L Rafferty £108, £107, John Conway £106 and R and C McCullagh £102.

Fat ewes

Lee Moore £300, J Evans £260,F Lynch £259, Robert Smyth £226, L Bowden £215, A Parke £215, £200, Gary and Niall Kildunne £200, Donal McAleer £196, Kieran Quinn £194, Niall Daly £188, Kenneth Condy £186, Stephen Doherty £186, Michael Blee £186, Peter Brogan £185, Robert Sproule £180, Martin Harkin £180, Thomas Watt £180, K Moore £180, Paul McCartin £178, William Taggart £178, John Baxter £170, Damien McElduff £166, John and G Blair £166, Sean Brogan £164, Glen Monteith £154, Gary Lecky £154 and Kenneth Condy £148.

Ewes and lambs

W Boyd £230.£205, £205, £170, £155, K Lynch £230, £220, Eamon McBrien £202, S Daly £200, £190, C Kelly £190, £170, Paul Muldoon £170, J Quigg £165, £155, £140 and Samuel McCullagh £140.