Record prices for sheep at Plumbridge Mart, ewes peaking at £1550
Strong demand around the ring saw ewe lambs peak at £235, while hoggets soared to £385.
Ewe lambs
A Devine – £235, £225, £215, £210, £205, £200, £195, £190, £188, £185, £180, £178, £177, £175, £172, £170, £168, £165, £162, £160, £158, £155, £150, £148, £145, £140, £135. Seamus Patrick James Bradley – £210, £200, £175. Cahal Conway – £190. Ewin Robinson – £188, £160, £135. A Patterson – £185, £180, £180, £170, £165, £160. Dean Gordon – £185, £140. Danny Gallen – £182, £170, £140. M and S Conway – £172, £150, £140. E Ballintine – £165, £140. Aaron Campbell – £160, £140. Gerard Storey – £155, £140. Joseph O’Kane – £152, £150, £140
Hoggets
Liam McMenamin – £385, £385, £385, £340, £300, £265. Stephen Doherty – £275, £265, £260, £260, £245.
Annual Blackface female sale, 30th September 2025: The annual Blackface female sale 2025 at Plumbridge Mart produced a trade to remember.
Records were smashed as demand soared across all sections, with ewes peaking at £1550, hoggets to £1400 and lambs topping £340.
Ewe lambs
Thomas Harkin – 3 at £340, 4 at £260, 6 at £230, 2 at £210, 6 at £185, 3 at £180. Joseph O’Kane – 9 at £185, 10 at £160, 9 at £150, 9 at £145, 10 at £135. Catherine Conway – 1 at £170, 9 at £160, 7 at £142, 3 at £140, 3 at £135. E. Conway – 9 at £145, 9 at £138, 5 at £130.
Ewes
John Harkin – 1 at £1550, 5 at £1400, 3 at £1000, 3 at £950, 3 at £900, 4 at £700, 5 at £600, 4 at £450, 6 at £400, 5 at £370, 7 at £360, 5 at £350, 7 at £320, 11 at £310, 5 at £250, 6 at £200, Joseph O’Kane – 9 at £210, 6 at £155. WJ Morris – 12 at £230, 11 at £210, 6 at £200, 12 at £195, 11 at £190, 7 at £180, 10 at £165. David and William Campbell – 6 at £200, 6 at £160, 5 at £120. Patrick McConnell – 10 at £195, 7 at £190, 10 at £180, 7 at £165, 11 at £160. Frank McGirr – 10 at £166, 10 at £160, 9 at £170. Damien McSwiggan – 4 at £155, 8 at £140. Richard Mowbray – 7 at £145. M and S Conway – 4 at £145, 10 at £140, 7 at £130.
Hoggets
John Harkin – 5 at £1400 (top hoggets), 3 at £1000, 7 at £850, 8 at £400, 10 at £380, 9 at £300, 8 at £300, 6 at £300. Priscilla Buchanan – 8 at £410, 12 at £380, 10 at £375, 10 at £375, 10 at £355, 12 at £350, 10 at £340, 12 at £325, 10 at £310, 5 at £300, 12 at £230. Richard Mowbray – 11 at £385, 10 at £330. Bertie McKelvey – 7 at £380, 7 at £300. S and M O’Kane – 10 at £355, 10 at £265, 9 at £230. Stephen Doherty – 8 at £320, 10 at £300, 5 at £290, 10 at £260.