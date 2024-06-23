Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was truly something for everyone at Scotland’s largest event, the Royal Highland Show, which took place at Ingliston, Edinburgh, over the last four days.

Friday and Saturday sold out, with general tickets sales up 2.5 per cent from last year, and over 220,000 event goers attended events across the four-days making the Royal Highland Centre the sixth largest population in Scotland, bigger than Paisley or Dunfermline and with more attendees than Taylor Swift’s recent record-breaking concerts.

Children 15 and under were able to attend the Show for free and over 21,311 children attended over the four days.

Over 9,000 people spent Friday and Saturday evening at the toe-tapping Royal Highland Hoolie, with country and folk music from an array of artists including native Scottish band Tide-Lines and Irish singer Derek Ryan.

Four year-old pupils from Apple Tree Nursery in Argyll & Bute, Brogan Laurie, Neil George-McKirdy, Zander Simpson and Ava Wilson, travelled by boat and bus to present Miniature Mediterranean Donkey, Doris, with her First place rosette. After receiving a £400 donation from the Argyll & Bute Agricultural Committee, the pupils formed their own agricultural committee and decided to use the money to attend the Royal Highland Show. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS, said: “This year we have seen the show return in all its glory, and it has been a true delight to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the show has to offer.

“It's great to see the ticketing strategy that was implemented in 2022 in its third year produce a record £3.3million gross ticket return. With more tickets available to the general public than ever, it’s fantastic to see the demand has been met with strong ticket sales.

“While the show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.

“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2024 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event!”

Jimmy Warnock MBE awarding supreme sheep champion title at the Royal Highland Show 2024. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The 2024 Royal Highland Show – facts and numbers:

- 327 prestigious trophies and a prize fund of £208,073 were competed for and awarded at this year’s Show.

- The Queen’s Cup, which was presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to commemorate her presidency of the Royal Highland Show was, this year, awarded to the Dairy Section with the Laird family scooping the coveted prize two years back-to-back. They are only the second family to do so and the third to win it for a second time.

- Over 6,000 livestock were welcomed, including 2,500 competitors from across the UK, and visitors from as far afield as Australia and Argentina.

Majestic show jumping display at the Royal Highland Show 2024. (Pic: Ian Georgeson Photography)

- Over 800 exhibitors, stretching across food, drink, clothing, artisanal crafts and agri-trade were in attendance.

- Some 5,630 school pupils from 215 school groups came along for free through RHET (Royal Highland Education Trust), trying their hand at milking Mabel the (fiberglass) cow and taking part in honey tasting and candle making in the RHET Discovery Centre.

- 9,064 people enjoyed the toe-tapping Royal Highland Hoolie after the Show on Friday and Saturday. Presented by legendary country music promoters, Farmers Bash, the event brought together eight live folk and country music acts, including Tide Lines, Derek Ryan and Nathan Evans.

This year’s show also saw a number of prestigious awards handed out:

Young sheep handler. (Pic: Freelance)

- The Sir William Young Award, which recognises exceptional contributions to the world of livestock breeding and celebrates the enduring legacy of the late Sir William Young, was presented to Bill P Bruce.

- The John Miller Perpetual Challenge Trophy was presented to Catherine Marshall for her outstanding contribution to heavy horse showing and breeding. Catherine attended the Show with her daughter-in-law, grand-daughter and great grand-daughter who attended her first Show at just eight-months old.

This year’s show’s new elements:

- The Scottish Dairy Championships included new milk and cream classes, Champion Milk Exhibit was awarded to Jolly Jersey, and Champion Cream Exhibit to Park Farm Dairy. This saw 140 types of ice creams and sorbets judged. Equi’s ice cream took home the esteemed titles of Overall Champion Ice-cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.

- The Show’s new ladies shearing category was won by Emily Te Kapa.

- The new Kerry Hill class in the Show’s sheep section included 75 entries and saw Chris Adamson with a ewe take home the inaugural award.

- The Blade Shearing leg of the 6 Nations Shearing & Woolhandling Competition was won by England.

- 57 Horse of the Year Show Qualifiers competed ahead of the event in Birmingham in October.

- A limited number of Super Early Bird tickets went on sale on Sunday at 4pm, for those eager to relive the Show experience again in 2025.

Having run successfully for over two centuries, the Royal Highland Show remains the biggest fundraising event for RHASS, Scotland’s leading agricultural charity.

Super early-bird tickets for the 2025 Show are now on-sale.