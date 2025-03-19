Records broken again at Ballymena Livestock Market, bulls to £3000
Beef cows to 386p for 660kg at £2547, Friesian cows to 255p for 700kg at £1785 and beef heifers to 400p for 720kg at £2880.
Beef bullocks to 407p for 720kg at £2930 and to a top per head of £3676.
Friesian bullocks sold to 331p for 650kg at £1451.
Beef cows
R Henry, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 660kg £2457 (386), A Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 570kg £2177 (382), H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 910kg £3476 (382), R Henry Belgian Blue 730kg £2730 (374), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 710kg £2627 (370), R Henry Limousin 730kg £2701 (370), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 600kg £2208 (368), R Henry Limousin 640kg £2304 (360), Simmental 800kg £2864 (358), J Anderson Limousin 710kg £2527 (356) and R Henry Belgian Blue 660kg £2296 (348), Charolais 740kg £2516 (340), Saler 840kg £2856 (340).
Friesian cows
T and N Patterson, Glarryford 700kg £1785 (255), J Stirling, Ballymena 660kg £1676 (254), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 590kg £1475 (250), 700kg £1736 (248), D McIlwaine, Larne 640kg £1561 (244), J Stirling, Ballymena 680kg £1645 (242), D Marcus, Glenarm 620kg £1488 (240), T and N Patterson 640lg £1536 (240), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 720kg £1713 (238), A Bell, Ballymena 800kg £1880 (235), D Montgomery, Kells 680kg £1598 (235), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 610kg £1390 (228) and S Agnew, Ballyclare 640kg £1408 (220).
Beef heifers
H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 720kg £2880 (400), H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 720kg £2764 (384), Limousin 660kg £2475 (375), Simmental 660kg £2455 (372), Charolais 630kg £2343 (372), R McIntyre, Glarryford 610kg £2244 (368), R and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 510kg £1876 (368), H and J Christie Charolais 660kg £2428 (368), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 660kg £2428 (368), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 570kg £2086 (366), R McIntyre Charolais 520kg £1903 (366), H and J Christie Charolais 600kg £2196 (366), N McCue, Ballymena Charolais 630kg £2305 (366), B Megahey, Cloughmills Limousin 580kg £2122 (366) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £2147 (364), 640kg £2329 (364).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
K Coyle, Limavady Charolais 720kg £2930 (407) D McCrea, Belgian Blue 740kg £3004 (406) K Coyle, Charolais 680kg £2754 (405) F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 910kg £3676 (404) CW Bell, Ballynahinch Limousin 660kg £2666 (404) K Coyle, Charolais 730kg £2941 (403) Charolais 680kg £2733 (402) CW Bell, Limousin 800kg £3208 (401) Limousin 790kg £3167 (401) K Coyle, Charolais 720kg £2887 (401) F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 830kg £3320 (400) Limousin 810kg £3240 (400) CW Bell, Limousin 770kg £3080 (400) K Coyle, Limousin 700kg £2800 (400) A McCrea, Limousin 730kg £2920 (400) and K Coyle, Charolais 660kg £2620 (397).
Top per head
R Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 910kg £3676, Charolais 860kg £3388, Charolais 870kg £3358, Charolais 830kg £3320, CW Bell, Ballynahinch Limousin 850kg £3315, Limousin 830kg £3286, F Cassidy, Limousin 810kg £3240, CW Bell, Limousin 800kg £3208, F Cassidy, Charolais 810kg £3175, CW Bell, Limousin 790kg £3167, F Cassidy, Charolais 790kg £3128, CW Bell, Limousin 790kg £3112, Limousin 790kg £3096, Limousin 770kg £3080, N McCue, Limousin 860kg £3078 and VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 810kg £3061.
Friesian bullocks
D Forsythe, Cloughmills 650kg £2151 (331) P and G O’Rawe, Clough 660kg £2138, (324) G and J Glover, 760kg £2432 (320) G and J Gover, 640kg £1984 (310) Holstein 620kg £1878 (303) G Glover, 640kg £1932 (302) 640kg £1900 (297) G and J Glover, 640kg £1894 (296) B Kerr, 620kg £1810 (292) G Glover, 640kg £1849 (289) B Kerr, 670kg £1902 (284) and RD Humphreys, 610kg £1695 (278).
Friday 14th March 2025: Dairy - A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2680, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2620, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2600, A A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2500, W Black Friesian £2480, J McCracken, Ballywalter Holstein 2450, D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein £2420, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2400, J McCracken Holstein £2250, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £2000, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2000, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £1980, W Black Friesian £1950, B McStravick Holstein £1920, £1800, D Wallace Holstein £1800, D and M McGregore Holstein £1800 and D McClintock Holstein £1720.
Sucklers
R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £3300, McClurg 7 Mullen, Dundrod Simmental £1850J and J Murray, Larne Limousin £1820, McClurg and Mullen Simmental £1800, Hereford £1750, 2x Simmental £1720,B McFetridge, Garvagh Limousin £1650, McClurg and Mullen Speckle Park £1600, B McFetridge Charolais £1580, K Watters, Cookstown Charolais £1550, B McFetridge Belgian Blue £1400 and K Watters Charolais £1350.
Bulls
J Lawrence, Magherafelt Abondance £3000.
Calves
Another super show of 405 calves resulted in another terrific trade. Bulls topped at £920, heifers topped at £1020 and Holstein/Friesians reared at £750. Sale average of £456.
Heifers
D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin £1020, A Porter, Lisburn 5x Belgian Blue £1020, 2x Charolais £920, local farmer, Hereford £810, F Connon, Limavady Charolais £790, D Gillan, Limousin £790, local farmer, Abondance £790, G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin £730, H Thompson, Randalstown 2x Belgian Blue £730, F Connon, 2x Charolais £725, H Thompson, Randalstown 2x Belgian Blue £720, A Porter, 3x Belgian Blue £710, F Connon, Charolais £695 and J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £695.
Bullocks
F Connon, Limavady Charolais £920, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £900, F Connon, Charolais £880, 2x Charolais £870, 2x Charolais £850, I Townley, Belgian Blue £850, J Ferguson, Straid 4x Charolais £830, F Connon, 2 Belgian Blue £820, I Townley, Belgian Blue £820, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £805, F Connon, Charolais £790, H Thompson, Randalstown 3 Belgian Blue £790, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £770, F Connon, Charolais £755, RM Hanna, Friesian £750, R Connon, Charolais £725 and F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £710.
Friesian bulls
RM Hanna, Bellarena £750, A Hoey, Glenwherry 4x £635, F Connon, £570, A Hoey, £505, F Connon, £460, H Thompson, Randalstown £430, A Hoey, 2x £425, D Morrison, Armoy £395, F and S Hill, £370, W and A McCollum, 2x £325, GT and RJ Smyth, Randalstown 4x £320, F Connon, Limavady £310 and W and A McCollum, 2x £305, H Thompson, 3x £300.
Weanlings
Just under 400 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday, March 14th, 2025, resulted in another unbelievable trade.
Bullocks sold to £1680 over for a Charolais 430kg £2110 presented by S O’Kane, Dunloy.
Heifers sold to 1560 over for a Charolais 480kg at £2040 offered by S McCormick, Martinstown.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 180kg £890 (494) A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg £1220 (488) R Hunter, Larne Charolais 260kg £1260 (484) D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 240kg £1080 (450) L Marron, Limousin 290kg £1300 (448) RA Sleeman, Limousin 300kg £1340 (446) M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 300kg £1340 (446) Limousin 200kg £890 (445) L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 280kg £1230 (439) M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 270kg £1170 (433) J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 160kg £690 (431) A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 200kg 3x £890 (430) and A Linton, Glarryford 2x Hereford 260kg £1090 (419).
301kg to 350kg
T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1850 (578) R Hunter, Larne Limousin 350kg £1840 (525) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1730 (524) S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 340kg £1760 (517) R Hunter, Larne Limousin 330kg £1690 (512) L Marron, Limousin 350kg £1790 (511), D Russell, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1560 (472) P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 330kg £1560 (472) D Russell, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1510 (471) P McConnell, Limousin 330kg £1470 (445) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1380 (445) D O’Loan, Limousin 310kg £1370 (441) N Smyth, Charolais 330kg £1450 (439) P McConnell, Parthenais 320kg £1380 (431) D Russell, Simmental 320kg £1380 (431) and P McConnell, Charolais 340kg £1450 (426).
351kg and over
T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1810 (502) Okane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 430kg £2110 (490) P McConnell, Simmental 360kg £1760 (488) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 380kg £1850 (486) K Fleck, Limousin 380kg £1800 (473) J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £1880 (470) Limousin 360kg £1690 (469) I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 390kg £1830 (469) P McConnell, Simmental 370kg £1700 (459) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1880 (458) A Griffith, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1730 (455) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 440kg £1990 (452) S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 430kg £1940 (451) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 400kg £1800 (450) I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 440kg £1980 (450) and E Donnelly, Charolais 410kg £1830 (446).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
Amy Griffith, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £1100 (500) WM and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £1440 (496) Charolais 300kg £1400 (466) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 300kg £1400 (466) RA Sleeman, Limavady Charolais 300kg £1390 (463) M O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 260kg £1200 (461) J Hunter, Larne Limousin 300kg £1370 (456) J O’Kane, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £1280 (441) D Russell, Antrim Charolais 300kg £1300 (433) A Hunter, Limousin 300kg £1300 (433) WM and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £1200 (428) J O’Kane, Limousin 290kg £1240 (427) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 300kg £1250 (416) A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 2x Charolais 220kg £900 (409) and R Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 190kg £760 (400).
301kg to 350kg
B Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 350kg £1750 (500) P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1700 (485) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1440 (450) A Murphy, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £1560 (445) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1490 (438) WM and J O’Kane, Charolais 310kg £1350 (435) N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £1380 (431) A Hunter, Carnlough Charolais 350kg £1500 (428) M O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £1320 (425) R Hunter, Limousin 350kg £1490 (425) S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 350kg £1480 (422) H O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1430 (420) D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1380 (418) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 350kg £1450 (414) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1450 (414) and A Hunter, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1280 (412).
351kg and over
S Douglas, Limavady 3x Charolais 360kg £1690 (469) I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 380kg £1670 (439) S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 390kg £1670 (428) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 450kg £1925 (427) S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £1530 (425) S McCormick, Charolais 480kg £2040 (425) S Moore, Limousin 460kg £1950 (423) S McCormick, Charolais 440kg £1860 (422) E Donnelly, Charolais 400kg £1690 (422) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 360kg £1520 (422) PG and M Delargy, Limousin 370kg £1560 (421) S Moore, Limousin 440kg £1850 (420) and B Hall, Monkstown 2x Limousin 360kg £1500 (416).
Tuesday 18th March 2025: An entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £2270 over for a Charolais 750kg at £3020 offered by Claire Ferris, Millisle.
Heifers sold to £2190 over for a Charolais 660kg at £2850 presented by PL McKeag, Millisle.
Heifers
Up to 500kg
J Neill, Crossgar Belgian Blue 490kg £2380 (485), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 490kg £2130 (434), J Neill Limousin 490kg £2090 (426), D Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 430kg £1800 (418), C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 480kg £1980 (412), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 450kg £1840 (408), 460kg £1880 (408), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1450 (402), local farmer Belgian Blue 490kg £1950 (398), W Berry, Tynan Limousin 450kg £1785 (396) x3 and D Andrew Limousin 420kg £1640 (390).
Over 501kg
P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 540kg £2370 (438), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 640kg £2800 (437), 660kg £2850 (431), C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 570kg £2460 (431), P L McKeag Charolais 590kg £2540 (430), 660kg £2800 (424), Limousin 590kg £2500 (423), G Arthur, Broughshane Charolais 590kg £2460 (417), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 530kg £2210 (417), J Neill, Crossgar Limousin 590kg £2450 (415), Drumhilla Farms, W and G Corrie, Newtownards Charolais 610kg £2530 (414), P L McKeag Limousin 580kg £2400 (413) and S Moore, Limousin 570kg £2350 (412).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
T H W McDowell, Dundonald Limousin 480kg £2190 (456) P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 500kg £2180 (436) H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 470kg £2030 (431) E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 480kg £2070 (431) Charolais 490kg £2050 (418) Charolais 450kg £1860 (413) JH Frazer, Belfast Hereford 430kg £1760 (409) Graham Brothers, Limousin 480kg £1960 (408) D Johnston, Charolais 430kg £1670 (388) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 440kg £1700 (386) D Johnston, Limousin 410kg £1550 (378) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 450kg £1690 (375) A McCartney, Abondance 420kg £1570 (373) D Johnston, Abondance 410kg £1500 (365) RD Cummins, Lisburn Belgian Blue 460kg £1680 (365) and P Penny, Larne Limousin 450kg £1640 (364).
501kg and over
A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 610kg £2740 (449) D Gilliand, Ballymena Belgian Blue 620kg £2660 (429) H G Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £2350 (427) P Whyte, Limousin 520kg £2210 (425) Limousin 530kg £2240 (422) D Gilliand, Ballymena Limousin 540kg £2260 (418) H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 520kg £2170 (417) A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 600kg £2500 (416) PL McKeag, Millisle Limousin 580kg £2410 (415) Limousin 650kg £2700 (415) E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 510kg £2110 (413) PL McKeag, Charolais 650kg £2670 (410) local farmer Limousin 560kg £2300 (410) HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 520kg £2130 (409) A and B Hunter, Charolais 670kg £2740 (409) and HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 560kg £2280 (407).
Wednesday 19th March 2025: An entry of 1233 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an improved trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 681p for a pair of Texels 22kg at £150 presented by W Marshall, Portglenone and to a top per head of £162.50 twice for 50 Texels 25.5kg and 8 at 32.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £295.
Fat hoggets (886)
Top per kg
W Marshall, Portglenone 2 Texel 22kg £150 (681), R Buchanan, Kells 16 Texel 23.5kg £157.50 (670), H Brennan, Islandmagee 3 Valais Blacknose 23.5kg £154 (655), J Hamilton, Bangor 9 Texel 23.5kg £153.50 (653), T Gardiner, Ballyclare 30 Texel 23kg £149.50 (650), H McBratney, Bangor 1 Charollais 24kg £156 (650), C Monteith, Ballywalter 29 Texel 25kg £162 (648), W McVey, Carnlough 4 Texel 24kg £155.50 (647), C and R McKeown, Aughafatten 24 Texel 21kg £136 (647), M McAllister, Glenarm 6 Dorset 19.5kg £126 (646), B Gingles, Larne 4 Texel 22.5kg £145 (644), C Monteith, Ballywalter 12 Texel 21kg £134.50 (640), B Lyttle, Moorfields 50 Texel 25.5kg £162.50 (637), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 5 Texel 22kg £140 (636), D Saunderson, Glenwherry 6 Mule 23.5kg £149.50 (636), C Monteith, Ballywalter 21 Texel 22.5kg £143 (635), P Dowds, Glarryford 23 Charollais 24.5kg £155.50 (634), C McLoughlin, Carnlough 8 Mule 19.5kg £123.50 (633), J Weatherup, Ballyclare 8 Dorset 24.5kg £154.50 (630), C F Patterson, Bangor 24 Texel 23.5kg £148 (629), J Gillan, Cloughmills 7 Charollais 21kg £131.50 (626), J Hamilton, Bangor 9 Crossbred 23kg £144 (626) and C F Patterson, Bangor 24 Texel 25.5kg £159.50 (625).
Top per head
B Lyttle, Moorfields 50 Texel 25.5kg £162.50, G Kennedy, Larne 8 Lelyn 32.5kg £162, C Monteith, Ballywalter 29 Texel 25kg £162, C F Patterson, Bangor 24 Texel 25.5kg £159.50, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 29.5kg £158, R Buchanan, Kells 16 Texel 23.5kg £157.50, C Monteith 28 Texel 25.5kg £157, local farmer 8 Suffolk 28.5kg £157, J Newell, Ballymoney 10 Texel 28kg £156, R Hunter, Larne 1 Charollais 25kg £156, H McBratney, Bangor 1 Charollais 24kg £156, H Alexander, Glenarm 8 Suffolk 27kg £156, W McVey, Carnlough 4 Texel 24kg £155.50, P Dowds, Glarryford 23 Charollais 24.5kg £155.50, R Hunter, Larne 1 Texel 30kg £155, 2 Suffolk 27kg £155, W E Adamson, Carrickfergus 13 Texel 25kg £155 and I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 1 Texel 30kg £155.
Fat ewes (347)
Firstt quality
Suffolk - £150-£250
Texel - £170-£295
Crossbred - £120-£165
Blackface - £85-£115
