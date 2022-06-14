Records smashed at NI Dexter Cattle Group Premier Show and Sale

Judging of entries took place by well known Dexter breeders Howard and Deirdre Hilton, of the Hillhead herd, in the morning, resulting in the Champion being tapped out as Derryola Red Rum, a 14 month old non-short, red bull bred by Ryan Lavery, Aghalee.

Reserve Champion was the magnificent short legged, 4 year old, red cow Ballyhartfield Lottie, with heifer calf at foot, owned by David McCalmont, Islandmagee.

At midday auctioneer Mark Stewart kicked off proceedings with the excellent quality of stock on offer making for brisk trade. First into the ring was the Champion of the day, Derryola Red Rum from the herd of Ryan Lavery, who was marked down to John Campbell, Portrush for 2,000 guineas. Another entry from the Derryola herd was Derryola April, a 14 month old maiden heifer, who having placing first in her class found a new home with Conor Daly, Eglish for 1,200 guineas.

Another quality maiden heifer was Ballinderry Crumble, a 10 month old from the McAreavey Family, which met intense bidding having caught the eye of several bidders. Finally stopping at 3,000 guineas and setting a new breed record for a maiden heifer, she was tapped down to David Lester of Lester’s Pedigrees.

Another eye catching entry of the day was Cadian Rose, a red, non-short, in calf heifer from Matthew Bloomer’s Cadian herd. Having placed first in her class she was in demand from buyers, finally heading home with Will Dickson, Magherafelt for 2,000 guineas. A new breed record for an in- calf heifer.

However, the quality of cattle did not stop there as David McCalmont’s Lot 26, Ballyhartfield Lottie along with her short legged heifer calf at foot entered the ring. Reserve Champion on the day, bidding got off to a flying start finally settling at an outstanding 3,250 guineas from Jaron Davis, Ballymena.

More reserved trade for bulls saw Lot 28, Ballyhartfield Kalesi from Matthew Bloomer, knocked down at 1,400 guineas to David Wilson, Armagh.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank members for an outstanding show of cattle and wish all buyers every success with their purchases.

The Group would also like to thank judges Howard and Deirdre Hilton, Mark Stewart and his team at Kilrea Market, and finally sale sponsor Eakin Bros Motors.

Sale Prices

Top - 3,250 guineas Lot 26, Ballyhartfield Lottie

2021 Born Bulls - 3 Lots

Top - 2,000 guineas Lot 1, Derryola Red Rum

Average- 993 guineas

2021 Born Heifers- 12 Lots

Top- 3,000 guineas Lot 16, Ballinderry Crumble

Average- 782 guineas

2020 Born Heifers- 5 Lots

Top- 2,000 guineas Lot 24, Cadian Rose

Average- 1,010 guineas

Cows- 2 Lots

Top- 3,250 guineas Lot 26, Balyyhartfield Lottie

Average 2,075 guineas

Bulls- 2 Lots

Top- 1,400 guineas Lot 28, Ballyhartfield Kalesi

25 Lots forward, 88% Clearance

Premier Show and Sale 2022- Show Results

Class 1- Bull born in 2021: 1st Lot 1 - Derryola Red Rum, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Lot 3 - Glinnte Eamonn, Reami Mathers; 3rd Lot 4 - Glinnte Eanna, Reami Mathers.

Class 2- Heifer born in 2021: 1st Lot 12 - Derryola April, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Lot 17 - Silverwood May Flower 4th, Tannaghmore Animal Farm; 3rd Lot 9 - Derryola Belle, Ryan Lavery.

Class 3- Bull born in 2020: 1st Lot 19 - Bunlougher Apollo, Ben Neill.

Class 4- Heifer born in 2020: 1st Lot 24 - Cadian Rose, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Lot 23- Cadian Bella, Matthew Bloomer.

Class 6- Cow born in 2016-2017: 1st Lot 26 - Ballyhartfield Lottie, David McCalmont; 2nd Lot 25 - Derryola Blossom, David McCalmont.

Class 8- Bull born in 2013-2019: 1st Lot 28 - Ballyhartfield Kalesi, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Lot 27 - Ballela Rocky, James O’Rourke.

Champion: Lot 1 - Derryola Red Rum, Ryan Lavery.