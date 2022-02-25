‘Red diesel protest’ tractor run and dyno day organised
A ‘red diesel protest’ tractor run and dyno day has been organised for next month, with proceeds in aid of Air Ambulance NI.
The event, is being held on Saturday 26 March at Rathfriland Co-op, in County Down.
There will be a mixture of stalls for all the family, from artisan, craft, food, tools and hardware (to name a few!).
And, there’s plenty for all the family with a tractor-themed bouncy castle, as well as a chip van and ice cream.
The run will start at the co-op and head into Rathfriland, across the square and down John Street, making its way to Mayobridge, Hilltown and back to Rathfriland, coming up Downpatrick Street, Main Street, Dromore Street, down Ballyroney Road and back across Island Bog Road to the co-op.
Tractors of all sizes and ages are welcome, as are lorries and cars.
The cost will be £10 per tractor for the run only, or £20 per tractor for the run and dyno.