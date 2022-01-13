Red diesel rebate proposals to be challenged at Westminster

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has secured a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday to highlight the negative impact the change will have on the local construction sector.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Ms Lockhart said the government proposal to end the red diesel rebate for those in the construction sector will pose a “huge financial challenge” to many Northern Ireland businesses.

She stated: “The impact will not only be felt by the firms themselves facing the additional cost of moving to white diesel, but it will inevitably lead to a subsequent rise in the cost of construction.

Carla Lockhart MP

“At a time when we need to be using every tool in our armoury to rejuvenate our economy, it seems a wholly inappropriate time to be foisting this added cost on the construction sector, which is key to driving our economy forward.

“I have secured a Westminster debate this week to highlight these very valid concerns on behalf of the industry.

“Even at this stage, the government can pause and look at alternative proposals to address environmental concerns, while supporting the sector at the same time.

“There is a strong argument for pausing this change, to allow a window of opportunity to develop new fuel technology to power plant.

“Certainly rather than a cliff edge to the rebate, a phased withdrawal would have great merit.”

Ahead of the debate, the Upper Bann representative is asking local companies to get in touch to relay their concerns and how this change will impact their business.