Reduced numbers of sheep on offer at Massereene

Lambs selling from 500p to 541p, Heavy lots to 130, Cast Ewes to 138 for Suffolks.

Lamb Prices: Antrim Producer 97 Lambs 22kg at 119 = 541p. Moorfields Producer 14 Lambs 22kg at 117.50 = 534p. Ballycarry Producer 11 Lambs 23,5kg at 124 = 527p. Antrim Producer 20 Lambs 21.5kg at 113 = 525p. Moorfields Producer 19 Lambs 22.5kg at 118. = 524p. Whitehead Producer 24 Lambs 23.5kg at 122.50. = 521p. Templepatrick Producer 9 Lambs 21.5kg at 112. = 521p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Moorfields Producer 7 Lambs 35kg at 130. Crumlin Producer 13 Lambs 26.5kg at 129. Dunloy Producer 24 Lambs 26.5kg at 128.50. Stoneyford Producer 6 Lambs 29kg at 128. Crumlin Producer 24 Lambs 25kg at 126,50. Crumlin Producer 11 Lambs 36kg at 126. Dunloy Producer 22 Lambs 26.5kg at 126. Crumlin Producer 3 Lambs 25kg at 127. Crumlin producer 35 Lambs 24kg at 124. Dundrod Producer 12 Lambs 24kg at 123. Crumlin Producer 6 Lambs 24.5kg at 123. Mallusk Producer 21 Lambs 24.5kg at 124. Moorfielda Producer 49 Lambs 24kg at 122. Mallusk Producer 3 Lambs 23kg at 120. Randalstown Producer 5 Lambs 24kg at 120. Mallusk Producer 15 Lambs 24kg at 121.