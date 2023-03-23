Applications are invited from not-for-profit groups and regional development agencies as well as registered charities.

This important funding programme encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food industry through financial support to help showcase quality regional food.

The programme has supported many local events and initiatives by providing financial support in three key areas - regional fairs/exhibitions, seminars/workshops, and information programmes. In 2023/24 DAERA will also offer support for the generic agri-food promotion campaign to build on the successes achieved in 2021 and 2022. The campaign will cover all sectors of the NI food industry highlighting the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced on local farms.

The NI Regional Food Programme was established as part of the implementation of The Fit for Market Report, which was published by the Food Strategy Group in November 2004

In 2022/23 the NIRFP awarded funding to 20 projects, providing local producers with showcasing opportunities at a range of agri-food events across Northern Ireland in addition to supporting the promotion campaign.

Applications are now open for projects taking place from 21 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 and must be submitted by 12 midnight on Thursday 6 April 2023. Awards will be subject to budget availability.

