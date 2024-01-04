Release your potential during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024

Would-be apprentices and employers are being encouraged to release their potential during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024.

Led by the Department for the Economy and running from 5 to 9 February, Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week will showcase how apprenticeships can transform the future of apprentices and businesses, helping them release their potential.

Launching NI Apprenticeship Week during a visit to Queen’s University Belfast to meet its technician apprentices, Moira Doherty, head of skills and Education at DfE, said: “Apprenticeships offer a fantastic way to learn new skills, gain recognised qualifications and enable you to release your potential. Employed from the start, you earn while you learn, working alongside experienced staff as well as studying at a local college, university or private training provider. And for employers, apprenticeships offer access to fresh talent as apprentices gain the real-world skills and qualifications needed to help your business grow. I encourage anyone with an interest in an apprenticeship to check out the events planned for NI Apprenticeship Week and get involved to find out more.”

Ms Doherty added: “Apprenticeships are crucial to underpinning the inclusive economic growth we all want for Northern Ireland.”

Pictured in the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast are (left to right) level 3 lab technician apprentices Rachel Campbell and Davog Davenney with Moira Doherty, head of skills and education at DfE. Picture: Submitted

During Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week, would-be apprentices of all ages will have the opportunity to learn more about available opportunities in a wide range of sectors including accountancy, beauty therapy, construction, engineering, hairdressing, health and social care, IT, transport and utilities.

Details of in-person and virtual events happening across Northern Ireland during Apprenticeship Week are available at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeship-week-events.

And following on from Apprenticeship Week will be the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards 2024, taking place on Wednesday 27 March.

Finalists in each award category for the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2024 are as follows.

Pictured in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast are (left to right) Moira Doherty, head of skills and education at DfE; and level 3 manufacturing and engineering apprentices Reece Magill and Isaac Forsythe. Picture: Submitted

Apprentice award: Kim Hunter, Greiner Packaging, studying at South West College; Andrew Smyth, Thales UK Limited, studying at South Eastern Regional College; and Emma Taggart, Bupa Dental Care Omagh, studying at South West College

Higher-Level Apprentice Award: Gavin Magee, Corr’s Corner Hotel, studying at Belfast Met; Joanne McCubbin, Manfreight Ltd, studying at South West College; and Jill O'Neill, Magherafelt Manor Care Home, studying at Open University

Public Sector Apprentice Award: Barry Killen, Department for Communities, studying at Belfast Met; Danny McGinley, Translink Northern Ireland Railways, studying at Northern Regional College; and Aisling Ying, Department of Finance, studying at Belfast Met

Mentor Award: Helen Goodrich, Almac, working with Southern Regional College; Mark Savage, Re-Gen Waste, working with Southern Regional College; and Brian Welsh, Harland and Wolff, working with Northern Regional College

Small to Medium Enterprise in partnership with a Training Provider Award: Irwin Mechanical and Electrical Ltd in partnership with Southern Regional College; McCue in partnership with Northern Regional College; and Neddy Teddy’s Day Nursery Limited in partnership with Belfast Met

Large Employer in partnership with a Training Provider Award:

Galgorm Collection in partnership with Belfast Met; PwC in partnership with Ulster University; and Ryobi Aluminium Castings (UK) Ltd in partnership with Northern Regional College