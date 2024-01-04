Release your potential during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Led by the Department for the Economy and running from 5 to 9 February, Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week will showcase how apprenticeships can transform the future of apprentices and businesses, helping them release their potential.
Launching NI Apprenticeship Week during a visit to Queen’s University Belfast to meet its technician apprentices, Moira Doherty, head of skills and Education at DfE, said: “Apprenticeships offer a fantastic way to learn new skills, gain recognised qualifications and enable you to release your potential. Employed from the start, you earn while you learn, working alongside experienced staff as well as studying at a local college, university or private training provider. And for employers, apprenticeships offer access to fresh talent as apprentices gain the real-world skills and qualifications needed to help your business grow. I encourage anyone with an interest in an apprenticeship to check out the events planned for NI Apprenticeship Week and get involved to find out more.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ms Doherty added: “Apprenticeships are crucial to underpinning the inclusive economic growth we all want for Northern Ireland.”
During Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week, would-be apprentices of all ages will have the opportunity to learn more about available opportunities in a wide range of sectors including accountancy, beauty therapy, construction, engineering, hairdressing, health and social care, IT, transport and utilities.
Details of in-person and virtual events happening across Northern Ireland during Apprenticeship Week are available at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeship-week-events.
And following on from Apprenticeship Week will be the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards 2024, taking place on Wednesday 27 March.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Finalists in each award category for the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2024 are as follows.
Apprentice award: Kim Hunter, Greiner Packaging, studying at South West College; Andrew Smyth, Thales UK Limited, studying at South Eastern Regional College; and Emma Taggart, Bupa Dental Care Omagh, studying at South West College
Higher-Level Apprentice Award: Gavin Magee, Corr’s Corner Hotel, studying at Belfast Met; Joanne McCubbin, Manfreight Ltd, studying at South West College; and Jill O'Neill, Magherafelt Manor Care Home, studying at Open University
Public Sector Apprentice Award: Barry Killen, Department for Communities, studying at Belfast Met; Danny McGinley, Translink Northern Ireland Railways, studying at Northern Regional College; and Aisling Ying, Department of Finance, studying at Belfast Met
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mentor Award: Helen Goodrich, Almac, working with Southern Regional College; Mark Savage, Re-Gen Waste, working with Southern Regional College; and Brian Welsh, Harland and Wolff, working with Northern Regional College
Small to Medium Enterprise in partnership with a Training Provider Award: Irwin Mechanical and Electrical Ltd in partnership with Southern Regional College; McCue in partnership with Northern Regional College; and Neddy Teddy’s Day Nursery Limited in partnership with Belfast Met
Large Employer in partnership with a Training Provider Award:
Galgorm Collection in partnership with Belfast Met; PwC in partnership with Ulster University; and Ryobi Aluminium Castings (UK) Ltd in partnership with Northern Regional College
Diversity and Inclusion Award: Deloitte and Greiner Packaging