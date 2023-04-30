Relough cows lead Dungannon dairy trade at 3,650gns and 3,600gns

There was also a variety of youngstock on offer. Yearling heifers sold to 2,050gns, autumn-born heifer calves reached 1,850gns, and springing heifers topped at 1,450gns.

Leading the milking portion of the catalogue at 3,650gns was the second calver Relough Agronaut Roxie GP83-2yr PLI £371 from Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore. Sired by Mr Rubi Agronaut 73287, she is a potential 14th generation VG/EX.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following close behind at 3,600gns was the McLean family’s reserve female champion Relough Skywalker Raven 2 VG-2yr. This second calver is by Bomaz Skywalker, and is a potential 8th generation VG/EX.

Andrew McLean, Donaghmore, exhibited the reserve female champion, Relough Skywalker Raven 2 VG-2yr sold for 3,600gns. Included are Amy King, Moore Concrete, sponsor; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, realised 3,200gns for Carrowcroft Batman Deborah GP84-2yr. This young cow is by Sandyvalley I Batman, and produced 8,747kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.72% protein in her first lactation.

Heifers sold to a top of 3,300gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton for the female champion Carrowcroft Art Ruby. Sired by Zandenburg Art, she is bred from Carrowcroft Solaris Ruby VG who gave 11,033kgs at 4.45% butterfat and 3.29% protein in her third lactation. She calved in March, and is a potential 12th generation VG/EX.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also selling at 3,300gns was the third placed Crannon Batman Beattie 2 bred by Matthew Brownlee, Loughgall. A Sandy Valley I Batman daughter, she is by Crannon Applejax Beattie GP-2yr.

Carrowcroft Outfitter Marty, a potential 12th generation VG/EX from Geoffrey Patton’s herd sold for 3,050gns. She is by Wa Del Outfitter, and out of Carrowcroft Dalliance Marty VG88.

Female champion at the April Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 3,300gns Carrowcroft Art Ruby bred by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore. Adding their congratulations are Amy King, Moore Concrete, sponsor; and judge Ivor Broomfield. Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

A non-pedigree calved heifer from N and S Greenaway, Portadown, sold for 3,000gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Springing heifers peaked at 1,450gns, paid to Mark Truesdale, Newcastle, for Castletru Dec Ivy PLI £320. She is by Inch Dec, and out of Clandeboye Jordan Ivy VG87.

The yearling heifer Carrowcroft Adorable Ruth, a potential 7th generation EX attracted a bid of 2,050gns for Geoffrey Patton. She is by Stantons Adorable, and bred from Carrowcroft Troy 5 Ruth EX93-2E LP50.

A consignment of heifer calves from Trevor Keatley’s Aghyaran Herd at Castlederg sold to a top of 1,850gns, realised by the five-month-old Aghyaran Augustus Andrea 2.

Reserve male champion at the April Dungannon Dairy Sale was Prehen Misano PLI £500 sold for a top price of 3,000gns. Stuart Smith, Londonderry, is pictured with judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh; and Amy King, Moore Concrete, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Advertisement

Advertisement

This red and white calf was sired by Drouner K&L Augustus P Red, and is a potential 4th generation VG/EX. Her dam Aghyaran Diamondbank Andrea EX92 gave 9,260kgs at 4.71% butterfat and 3.60% protein in her second lactation.

Other leading prices for Aghyaran calves include 1,600gns, 1,550gns twice and 1,500gns.

A group of heifer calves from Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Herd sold to a top of 1,700gns, realised by the six-month-old Carrowcroft Adorable Y Ruby.

Sired by Stantons Adorable, she is a potential 11th generation VG/EX from the herd’s successful Ruby family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuart Smith exhibited the male champion Prehen Florenzi PLI £627 sold for 2,800gns. Included are Amy King, Moore Concrete, sponsor; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

A special entry of heifer calves from Stuart Smith’s herd peaked at 1,400gns, realised by the seven-month-old Prehen Hercules Froukje 3. Sired by Denovo 16429 Hercules, her dam is Prehen Diamond Froukje VG86-11* LP70. This calf is a potential 11th generation VG/EX.

Other leading prices for Prehen calves include 1,300gns twice, and 1,250gns.

Topping bull trade at 3,000gns was the pre-sale show’s reserve male champion Prehen Misano PLI £500 bred by Stuart Smith, Londonderry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in February 2022, he was sired by Denovo Citizen ET, and is bred from Prehen Balisto Malon ET EX92-2E who gave 11,210kgs at 4.53% butterfat and 3.59% protein in her third lactation.

The third placed Prehen Filofax PLI £579 sold for 2,900gns. This January 2022 bull is a by the De Su 14222 Kenobi son, Prehen Ringrose, and is bred from Prehen Outback Froukje 7GP84-2yr.

The male champion Prehen Florenzi PLI £627 came under the hammer at 2,800gns. A Denovo 3426 Avery son, this February 2022 bull is a son of Prehen Lancaster Froukje who produced 11,354kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.44% protein in her second lactation.

Pictured at the April Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions are Amy King, Moore Concrete, sponsor; with Mark and Ian McKnight, Drumbo. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Advertisement

Advertisement

​

Sponsor Amy King, Moore Concrete; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh, take a look through the catalogue for the April Dungannon Dairy Sale, conducted by Taaffe Auctions. Picture: Julie Hazelton