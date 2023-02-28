Scottish recruitment site, HiJOBS, is searching for a couple to take on roles as a live-in estate worker and partner on the beautiful Island of Rona near Skye.

The successful candidates will double the island's population to four.

Offering a full-time salary for the estate worker and part-time hours for their partner, the package also includes accommodation, complete with stunning coastal views on the five-mile-long island.

Isle of Rona.

Already one of the most viewed jobs on the HiJOBS website this year, the successful applicants will support an entrepreneurial couple who run luxury self-catering cottages on the island alongside their successful venison business. Responsibilities will include management and logistics on the estate, its holiday properties and assistance with deer management.

Truly off-grid, the island’s solar panels, generators and inverters will need maintaining, along with equipment including boats, digger and other machinery.

Candidates don’t necessarily need to be skilled in these areas, but must be willing to learn.

Rona provides plenty of its own entertainment in the form of dolphin-spotting, dark sky star-gazing, foraging and getting to know the 180-strong deer population.

A stag on one of Rona's few roads.

A private chartered boat leaves and returns to the island just once a week. However, if something is forgotten from the nearest shop on neighbouring Skye, the new recruits can enjoy fine-dining Rona-style, thanks to its rich larder of venison, langoustines, squat lobsters and wild mushrooms.

Bill Cowie, Island Manager, Ardochy and Rona Estate, explained: “We’re looking for an enthusiastic estate worker and partner who will really throw themselves into our island life and outdoor work.

“Someone just like the island itself – self-sufficient, resilient and perhaps a little rugged.

“The island is our home and living, and we know the right candidate will fall in love with it just as we have.”

View to snow covered Skye from Isle of Rona.

Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder, HiJOBS added: “It’s always been a priority at HiJOBS to help promote job opportunities across Scotland’s rural and Highland communities. This role is the complete embodiment of that, and I’m not surprised it’s one of our most popular job ads of 2023 to date.”

This dream job opportunity is one of thousands of Scotland-based roles available on HiJOBS.

For more details and to apply for the Isle of Rona role, visit here.

Sunset from Rona, looking to Skye.