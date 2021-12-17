Renowned 185.5-acre farm with two four-bed homes and a guide price of £2,000,000

This impressive farm is situated in Carmarthenshire, West Wales, and comprises a four-bedroom traditional farmhouse and four-bedroom bungalow, as well as an excellent range of farm buildings. The sale of Cilgryman Fawr offers potential purchasers the opportunity to acquire an attractive livestock farm in an area of land renowned for its productivity and capacity.

While the farm is ideally suited to two generations of a farming family, there is the potential for letting one of the residences to supplement farm income. The buildings include an extensive range of farm buildings, set around hardstanding or concrete yards, that provide the ideal platform for ease of livestock management and movement, alongside the storage areas now required for modern farming.

Quite possibly the buildings could be adapted for dairy use if required. The land comprises a block of highly productive farmland that is a well-farmed area of pasture, suitable for cropping and grazing.

The land is predominantly level with a small area of woodland, which the present owners have considered suitable for developing a tourism venture, such as glamping pods, subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained, as currently there is a good demand for such sites in the area.

The majority of the land is readily accessible from the farmstead with access off roads or a lane and this is an easily managed productive livestock unit. Please contact Savills for further information – www.savills.com