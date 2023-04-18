Noel Hanna, from the rural village of Dromara, successfully reached the summit of the world's 10th highest mountain, Mount Annapurna, before tragedy struck.

It is understood Mr Hanna passed away at Camp IV during his descent, with efforts now underway to bring his body back to base camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renowned adventurer and endurance athlete had made it to the top of Mount Everest 10 times during his career.

An image of Noel shared on his website, http://noelhanna.com/