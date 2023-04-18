Renowned mountain climber from County Down, Noel Hanna, dies following incident on Mount Annapurna, Nepal
A well-known mountaineer from County Down has sadly died following an incident in Nepal.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Noel Hanna, from the rural village of Dromara, successfully reached the summit of the world's 10th highest mountain, Mount Annapurna, before tragedy struck.
It is understood Mr Hanna passed away at Camp IV during his descent, with efforts now underway to bring his body back to base camp.
The renowned adventurer and endurance athlete had made it to the top of Mount Everest 10 times during his career.
Yesterday, Irish Seven Summits confirmed Mr Hanna had become “the first climber from the Island of Ireland to summit the mighty Annapurna I (8,091m)”.