Report highlights local strengths in global space economy

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald pictured with Robert Hill, Chair of Matrix.

A NEW report has identified Northern Ireland as a key player in the rapidly expanding global space economy and highlights significant opportunities for growth in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and satellite communications.

Commissioned by Matrix, Northern Ireland’s Science Industry Panel, the Space Scoping Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the region’s strengths in space-related industries and outlines a strategic roadmap for enhancing Northern Ireland’s role in the sector.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the findings of the report and said: “This report highlights the North’s strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and technology. These are key assets that will help us build a competitive and sustainable space sector, supporting economic development and high-value jobs.

“The report also identifies the North’s strategic advantage due to its dual-market access, providing a unique opportunity to attract investment and forge international partnerships.

“My department looks forward to working with industry and academia to seize these opportunities and strengthen our region’s position in the global space economy.” Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, said: “Home to a wealth of talent and expertise in areas from advanced manufacturing to innovative telecommunications, Northern Ireland plays a vital role in the UK’s space ecosystem.

“We are working with a range of partners to develop our national capabilities, build resilience and increase the uptake of space services to support the delivery of public services such as the monitoring of harmful algal blooms in Lough Neagh.

“This latest Matrix report highlights the breadth and depth of future opportunities, and the fundamental role played by space in driving economic growth. It emphasises the positive impact that space technologies have on people and businesses across the region, and how well positioned Northern Ireland is to benefit from this growing global sector.

“The space sector has a role to play in supporting a sustainable public sector with an increase in services utilising satellite technologies. Within the next decade, Northern Ireland will have manufactured thrusters that will travel to the Moon’s surface and expanded its role in space sustainability and environmental monitoring.”

Robert Hill, Chair of Matrix and the NI SPACE Cluster Manager, who chaired the Space Scoping Study report, commented: “Northern Ireland already has a strong footprint in the space sector, with leading companies developing cutting-edge technologies for satellite systems, propulsion, and space-based communications.

“This report presents a clear vision for how Northern Ireland can take its place on the world stage in space innovation. By focusing our resources on key strategic areas, we can position the region as a hub for space technology and attract investment from across the UK, Europe, and beyond.” Link to report: https://matrixni.org/documents/building-on-our-strengths-northern-irelands-growing-space-industry/