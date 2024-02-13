Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It promises to be a memorable and empowering gathering of industry leaders, renowned speakers, and esteemed guests. The event agenda includes engaging discussions aimed at celebrating resilience and the significant contributions of women in our industry.

Emer O’Byrne, national head of branch strategy and sales performance, said: “FBD is proud to support this event which highlights the enduring resilience of the agriculture sector and the invaluable role played by women at all levels of the industry. We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationships with both Macra and the ASA by supporting this event. Our hope is that this will provide attendees with a valuable forum to meet, exchange insights, and address the evolving landscape of our industry.”

The event will take place on 7th March in the Heritage Hotel, Laois, kicking off with an arrival and registration period from 11.00 to 12.00, allowing attendees to settle in and connect with fellow professionals. At 12 noon, guests will be welcomed by Macra president, Elaine Houlihan, and ASA president, Niamh Bambrick, who will deliver an opening address that sets the tone for the event’s theme of empowerment and progress.

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) Ireland and Macra are collectively hosting a lunch event sponsored by FBD and in support of Breast Cancer Ireland to recognise International Women’s Day. Picture: Submitted

Niamh Bambrick, ASA president, commented: “ASA is delighted to join up with Macra to host this event ‘Resilient Industry: Adapting to Change’. Given I as the ASA president and Elaine as the Macra president are both the youngest Presidents of the organisation who also happen to be women, we feel this event was timely for our two organisations to join up, to reflect on how our industry is resilient and also very adaptable to change. We have chosen the proceeds of this event to go to a fantastic charity, Breast Cancer Ireland, which is a charity that is close to all of our hearts. This is in recognition also of International Women’s Day which occurs on Friday 8th March.”

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president, commented: “Macra are delighted to be teaming up with the ASA for this upcoming event which gives an opportunity for us all to celebrate just how resilient our industry has been over the years, this event will also allow us to network between both organisations, while raising money for a very important charity. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of FBD. We are looking forward to welcoming you to the Heritage Hotel on March 7th.”

Attendees will then enjoy a delightful starter at 12.30, followed by a delicious main course from 12.50 to 13.30.

The agenda will continue with a captivating panel one discussion titled ‘Resilient Women in our Industry’ from 13.30 to 14.00. Esteemed panellists will share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, with the aim of inspiring and empowering everyone in attendance.

Next on the agenda, attendees will indulge in dessert from 14.00 to 14.15, providing a chance to network and exchange ideas with like-minded professionals. The event will then proceed with a stimulating panel two discussion, focusing on how the industry as a whole is adapting to change, from 14.15 to 14.45. This session will delve into additional relevant topics, offering valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions.

Resilient Industry: Adapting to Change is set to inspire, educate, and celebrate the resilience in the industry while raising funds for a worthy cause.

Attendees can expect an insightful and engaging experience that leaves a lasting impact.