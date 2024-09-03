Pregnant women and people over 75 will be offered the vaccine.

AS the new life-saving Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccination programme aimed at protecting newborns and older adults launches in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated when invited.

RSV is a common and highly infectious respiratory virus that affects the breathing system, particularly in young children and older adults. RSV infections often lead to mild cold-like symptoms, but in some cases, especially in infants and individuals with compromised immune systems, it can cause severe respiratory issues and hospitalisation.

From this week, to help protect newborns and infants, pregnant women are being offered the vaccine from 28 weeks into their pregnancy. Adults aged from 75 to 79 years of age will also be offered the RSV vaccination.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “Vaccinations have played a major role in protecting the health of people across the globe over the last 50 years.

“The new RSV vaccination programme marks another significant step in protecting the population of Northern Ireland against preventable diseases.

“RSV can be very serious for those who are more vulnerable, such as newborns, infants and older adults. If you’re eligible, getting vaccinated is the best and simplest thing you can do to protect yourself or your newborn baby from RSV.”

RSV is a leading cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) and pneumonia in children under the age of one. During 2023, there were 739 episodes of RSV reported in infants under the age of one, with 199 episodes reported in people aged 75 and over. In the same year, 571 infants under the age of one and 77 people aged 75 and over were hospitalised due to RSV.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “It can be very worrying for parents when a baby is ill or requires hospital treatment. Fortunately, vaccination is an effective way for parents to protect their newborns, ensuring they have the healthiest start in life. I would therefore encourage pregnant women to avail of the RSV vaccination when offered and give their baby protection right from birth.

“It is equally important for older adults to take up the offer of vaccination and help shield themselves from RSV infection.

“We know that during winter there will be a number of respiratory viruses circulating which increases pressure on our health system. Our winter vaccination programmes are designed to protect the most vulnerable and also help reduce demands on the health service.”

Although RSV is similar to influenza, they are different diseases, and therefore the seasonal flu vaccine does not protect against RSV. Its therefore important to take up the offer of the RSV vaccine as well as the seasonal flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine if eligible.

Those turning 75 years old on or after September 1 will be invited by their GP practices. The vaccine will also be offered to anyone who is aged 75 to 79 years old as part of the ‘catch up’ programme.

Although the programme officially began on September 1, individual GP practices will have their own roll-out arrangements which will extend into next year. People who are eligible for vaccination should wait to be invited in the normal way by their GP practice.

Pregnant women are being offered the vaccine during antenatal appointments with their midwife from 28 weeks into their pregnancy. The timing of the vaccine offer will help protect their newborn babies from serious illness caused by an RSV infection.

Rachel concluded: “The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, making it easily transmissible, especially in crowded settings. This vaccination programme will help some of those who are most at-risk from getting an RSV infection.

“If you are eligible, I would strongly encourage you to get vaccinated to give yourself or your newborn the best protection from RSV and any potentially serious illness it can bring.”

View information on the RSV vaccine for babies www.publichealth.hscni.net/RSV-pregnancy

View information on the RSV vaccine for adults www.publichealth.hscni.net/publications/your-guide-rsv-vaccine-older-adults