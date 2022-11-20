Responsible use of antimicrobials
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is reminding members that they can register for CAFRE’s ‘responsible use of antimicrobials on beef and sheep farms’ courses.
The courses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services and will be delivered online by qualified veterinary surgeons.
Topics covered in the webinar are: What is antimicrobial resistance; types of antimicrobials and their uses; best practice when using antimicrobials; reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm; and how to avoid residues.
Up and coming course dates: Tuesday 22 November: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh – 7.30pm, Thursday 24 November: Bannville hotel, Banbridge – 7.30pm, Monday 28 November: Online Webinar – 7.30pm, Thursday 1 December: Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim – 7.30pm, Tuesday 6 December: Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown – 7.30pm
Monday 12 December: Online Webinar – 7.30pm, Monday 12 December: Seagoe Hotel, Portadown – 7.30pm.
The workshops are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Attendees must pre-register to attend a workshop. For further information or to register visit www.cafre.ac.uk/farm-family-key-skills (Farm Family Key Skills – Animal Health category).