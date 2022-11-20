Responsible use of antimicrobials

The courses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services and will be delivered online by qualified veterinary surgeons.

Topics covered in the webinar are: What is antimicrobial resistance; types of antimicrobials and their uses; best practice when using antimicrobials; reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm; and how to avoid residues.

Up and coming course dates: Tuesday 22 November: Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh – 7.30pm, Thursday 24 November: Bannville hotel, Banbridge – 7.30pm, Monday 28 November: Online Webinar – 7.30pm, Thursday 1 December: Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim – 7.30pm, Tuesday 6 December: Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown – 7.30pm

Monday 12 December: Online Webinar – 7.30pm, Monday 12 December: Seagoe Hotel, Portadown – 7.30pm.