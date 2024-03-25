Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was hosted by Teagasc and Horse Sport Ireland, supported by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under National Breeding Services.

Wendy Conlon, Teagasc equine specialist said: “An enthusiastic, dedicated and focused group of 14-26 year olds demonstrated their skills as horse handlers, their knowledge in assessment of conformation and athleticism traits of horses; while also completing a theory test on equine health and welfare; nutrition; stable management and the sport.

“It was a tight contest with placings hard won. We are all very much looking forward to working with the group who have been invited to contest for the eight team places to represent the Irish Sport Horse studbook at the World Championships in Denmark in July.”

Overall winners of the 2024 Young Breeder National Championships, left to right, Aimee Walsh, Eimear Coleman, Sarah Kavanagh, Edward Hennessy, Gillian Burke and Lillian Lynch

Sonja Egan PhD, head of breeding innovation and development at Horse Sport Ireland added: “The young breeders programme is an extremely important initiative for young people interested in the breeding and production of sport horses.

“During industry consultation last year, it was consistently regarded as a highly valued programme to the industry.

“I wish to congratulate and commend all who participated over the weekend. There was a brilliant atmosphere of camaraderie coupled with super performances across the board.

“I know from observing and speaking to Wendy and the panel of judges that there is a lot of talent in this young group and we are really excited about this year’s World Championships.

Competitors and officials at the 2024 Young Breeder National Championships

“I would also like to say a special thanks to Wendy for her commitment and dedication to the programme, with the support of regular facilitators Philip Scott, Andrew Hughes, Tiernan Gill and Saturday’s guest judge, and previous host, Damien Griffin.

“Of course, also to the team and Teagasc Kildalton for hosting a seamless event. I also wish to extend our collective thanks to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for funding this programme under National Breeding Services.”

Damien Griffin, Tiernan Gill, and Philip Scott set the standards for their younger counterparts to match in the assessment of the Ennisnag Stud horses in conformation, movement and jump over the course of the morning.

Afterwards Damien, Philip, Tiernan and Andrew Hughes assessed the skills of the handlers presenting horses.

Guest judge Damien Griffin said: “It was a really enjoyable day, great to be involved in, and I was also very impressed by the standard on show. The future is bright.”

The competition acts as the first step in the qualification process for team participants to represent the Irish Sport Horse Studbook at the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses International Young Breeders World Championship taking place at Stutteri Ask, Denmark July.

The title of world champion is held by Ireland following the most recent world championships in Holland 2022.

Prizes were provided to those who scored best overall when the disciplines of theory, conformation and athleticism assessment, and in hand were combined and also for each individual discipline within both age categories.

Senior (21-26 years)

Overall winners

1st Eimear Coleman, Co Limerick

2nd Edward Hennessy, Co Cork

3rd Gillian Burke, Co Waterford

Junior (16-20 years)

Overall winners

1st Sarah Kavanagh, Co Wexford

2nd Aimee Walsh, Co Meath

3rd Lillian Lynch, Co Tipperary

Eimear Coleman, senior overall winner, said: “With this being my first time to compete at National Championships and also being my last as I will be over eligible age on the next running, I am absolutely thrilled with the win. I really enjoyed the whole event from start to finish.

“There was such a positive atmosphere throughout the day, and so much guidance and support from organisers, and officials, but also from other participants during the in hand phase.

“I am so appreciative of the training, which I am finding really beneficial in applying the knowledge to my own Connemara pony breeding enterprise at home. I look forward very much to the next stages of selection, visiting the farms and discussing more horses.”

Sarah Kavanagh, senior overall winner, said: “I am thrilled to win, especially having been chosen as a wild card to join the selection process for the World Championship team in 2022, while not making the team on that occasion.

“We are buying, producing and selling at home and the training has been so beneficial to us in that we are growing in confidence in assessing what we are buying ourselves.

“The feedback from the trainers is fantastic and being able to discuss with them and compare what we see.

“I am really looking forward to the next stages, learning more, and maybe even making the team if things go well. It is also great to do it with my brother Ben, who got the nod too.”

Additional to those placed above the following seniors are invited to advance to World Championship team selection: Maria Cairns, Robert Deegan, Colin Doyle, Michelle Dunne, Conor Fitzpatrick, Ciara Hanley, Luke McAvinue and Katie Peate. Additional juniors invited include Caoimhe Healy, Ben Kavanagh, Lydia McGrath, Hazel McInerney, Emer O’Donnell, Katie O’Donnell and Ella Tighe.

Placings in individual disciplines on the day included:

Seniors

Conformation assessment

1st Luke McAvinue, Co Dublin

2nd Katie Peate, Co Kildare

3rd Maria Cairns, Co Wexford

Athleticism assessment

1st Katie Peate, Co Kildare

2nd Gillian Burke, Co Waterford

3rd Ciara Murphy, Co Wexford

In hand presentation

1st Michelle Dunne, Co Tipperary

2nd Gillian Burke, Co Waterford

3rd Colin Doyle, Co Westmeath

Juniors

Conformation assessment

1st Caoimhe Healy, Co Dublin

2nd Aimee Walsh, Co Meath

3rd Amy Drea, Kildalton College

Athleticism assessment

1st Aimee Walsh, Co Meath

2nd Sarah Kavanagh, Co Wexford

3rd Emer O’ Donnell, Co Mayo

In hand presentation

1st Ben Kavanagh, Co Wexford

2nd Sarah Kavanagh, Co Wexford

3rd Caoimhe Healy, Co Dublin

The event is a team effort with too many to mention involved and the input of all is greatly appreciated.

Worth mentioning, is the valued contribution of graduates of the young breeder programme Sarah Darker, Amy Finn, Nicole Groyer, Conor Higgins and Jenny Kerr, giving back to the programme having previously benefited themselves.

A huge thanks to Kildalton College and all of the Teagasc and Horse Sport Ireland staff who contributed to the smooth running of the event.

